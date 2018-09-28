Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Gary Cahill emerges as a shock transfer target for Manchester United in January

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
242   //    28 Sep 2018, 16:22 IST

Image result for jose mourinho
Jose Mourinho is looking for a defender in January.

What's the rumour?

The Mirror reports that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to bring in Gary Cahill from his former club Chelsea to provide some stability in the fragile back line of United.

The Chelsea defender has himself expressed frustration over the lack of playing time under new manager Maurizio Sarri and refuses to consider his future elsewhere if the situation doesn't improve. Cahill is currently the third choice center back behind David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger.

In case you didn't know..

Chelsea signed Cahill in January 2012 at a transfer fee of approximately £7 million. He won the Champions League in his debut season with the Blues and then went on to win the Europa League, two times Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. He played over 60 times for the National team as well. 

Cahill recently retired from International duties after failing to make the starting line up for England in Russia. With only club football to play for, the lack of game time at Chelsea prompted him to say that -

"I don't want to jump the gun but as things stand at this time, probably, yes [I might have to leave in January],."

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho wanted to purchase a top quality center back in the summer transfer market, but the board refused to back him with more funds after he had already spent a fortune over the last couple of seasons. As a result, he failed to acquire the services of Diego Godin, Harry Maguire, or Toby Alderweireld in the summer.

Mourinho doesn't have faith in the defenders that United has at the moment and with Cahill's situation visibly unstable at Chelsea, the Portuguese could go for the defender whom he managed during his title-winning campaign with the Blues. Cahill will bring the solidity and also the experience which is currently lacking at United. 

Rumor Rating - 6/10

The Mirror is a reliable source, and moreover United are in dire need of a center half, but with Cahill's age, he might not be the long-term solution of the defensive problems that the Red Devils has. 

What's next

January is still a long way off, and a lot number of games to play between now and then. Cahill has been a loyal servant for Chelsea for six years and would be inching to cement his place in the starting line up with some excellent performances. 

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho should keep faith in his present defenders and hope that they can get the job done and keep United in the hunt for the top 4 positions.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Gary Cahill Toby Alderweireld Jose Mourinho
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for...
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign on transfer...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United dealt major blow by top...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Transfers that could still happen...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who need to secure a move in January
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
Tomorrow EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
Tomorrow HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us