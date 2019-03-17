×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: Genoa and Juventus fans demand refund after Ronaldo is rested

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
News
188   //    17 Mar 2019, 20:52 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

The decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo did not sit well with many supporters who had purchased tickets to Sunday's contest in the hopes of seeing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In case you didn't know..

It was announced on Saturday that Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo would not travel with the rest of his Juventus teammates to take on Genoa. It was decided that after his heroic performance in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday that the Portuguese international could use a well-deserved rest.

The heart of the matter

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sera, the Genoa ticket office had received a plethora of calls demanding refunds after they learned about Ronaldo's absence.

The newspaper claims that the majority of calls requesting a refund were from Bianconeri supporters who had hoped they would see the 34-year-old in action. Ronaldo has featured in 25 league games thus far, but it is expected that he will be rested much more as the season winds down and the club set their sights firmly on Champions League glory.

They have a double-digit lead atop of the Serie A table and have all but clinched their eighth consecutive Scudetto.

What's next?

At the moment, only Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella has more goals than Ronaldo with the Italian international finding the back of the net an impressive 21 times already. Ronaldo sits tied with Milan's Krzysztof Piatek in the race for Capocannoniere with 19 goals each.

Juventus will take on Ajax next in the Champions League, after having been drawn alongside the Dutch giants on Friday. The first leg will take place in Amsterdam on April 10th before they head back to Turin for the second leg on April 16th. Juventus have not won Europe's most prestigious club competition since 1996 and are desperate to end the drought.

The winner of the quarter-final tie will meet either Manchester City or Tottenham in the semi-final.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Genoa Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala
Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Serie A 2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo rested for Juventus' trip to Genoa
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Genoa condemn Juventus to first Serie A loss of the season
RELATED STORY
No Ronaldo, No Party: Juventus lose first league game of the season
RELATED STORY
Krzysztof Piątek: The unknown rival getting better of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Genoa v AC Milan: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Serie A superstar in January  
RELATED STORY
'He's a simple, hardworking guy who likes to win'- Juventus teammate hails Cristiano Ronaldo but reveals his fears regarding the star's move
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs AS Roma: Fantasy Football Tips and Football Fantasy XI 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps shining in Serie A as he saves Juventus once again
RELATED STORY
Atalanta 2-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Juventus plus other takeaways from the match | Serie A 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
FT CAG FIO
2 - 1
 Cagliari vs Fiorentina
FT SAS SAM
3 - 5
 Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
FT SPA ROM
2 - 1
 SPAL vs Roma
FT TOR BOL
2 - 3
 Torino vs Bologna
FT GEN JUV
2 - 0
 Genoa vs Juventus
71' ATA CHI
1 - 1
 Atalanta vs Chievo
70' EMP FRO
2 - 1
 Empoli vs Frosinone
84' LAZ PAR
4 - 1
 Lazio vs Parma
Today NAP UDI 10:30 PM Napoli vs Udinese
Tomorrow MIL INT 01:00 AM Milan vs Internazionale
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us