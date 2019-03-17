Reports: Genoa and Juventus fans demand refund after Ronaldo is rested

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

The decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo did not sit well with many supporters who had purchased tickets to Sunday's contest in the hopes of seeing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In case you didn't know..

It was announced on Saturday that Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo would not travel with the rest of his Juventus teammates to take on Genoa. It was decided that after his heroic performance in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday that the Portuguese international could use a well-deserved rest.

The heart of the matter

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sera, the Genoa ticket office had received a plethora of calls demanding refunds after they learned about Ronaldo's absence.

The newspaper claims that the majority of calls requesting a refund were from Bianconeri supporters who had hoped they would see the 34-year-old in action. Ronaldo has featured in 25 league games thus far, but it is expected that he will be rested much more as the season winds down and the club set their sights firmly on Champions League glory.

They have a double-digit lead atop of the Serie A table and have all but clinched their eighth consecutive Scudetto.

What's next?

At the moment, only Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella has more goals than Ronaldo with the Italian international finding the back of the net an impressive 21 times already. Ronaldo sits tied with Milan's Krzysztof Piatek in the race for Capocannoniere with 19 goals each.

Juventus will take on Ajax next in the Champions League, after having been drawn alongside the Dutch giants on Friday. The first leg will take place in Amsterdam on April 10th before they head back to Turin for the second leg on April 16th. Juventus have not won Europe's most prestigious club competition since 1996 and are desperate to end the drought.

The winner of the quarter-final tie will meet either Manchester City or Tottenham in the semi-final.

