Reports: Inter Milan hold talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Serge Aurier

Looks like this saga could drag on until deadline day.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 11 Aug 2017, 16:18 IST

Luciano Spalletti is set to snatch the player from under the English giants' noses

Inter Milan have been handed another chance to break into the creme de la creme of Italian football, with new Chinese owners willing to financially back Luciano Spalletti in the summer. The Nerazzurri finished 7th in the Serie A last season and will be keen to do much better this season.

Spalletti will be wary of the quality recruited by other Italian clubs and is evidently intends to do the same. Serge Aurier, valued at £25 million, is reportedly his top target at this time, as per the Daily Star.

Aurier has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea this summer. However, talks with both clubs seem to have hit a dead-end, with the Ivorian's move being blocked by legal issues.

The San Siro outfit seems to be following in the footsteps of rivals AC Milan, who have also been bolstered by the newfound financial muscles thanks to their Chinese owners and have overhauled their side this summer - with purchases like Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia.

Inter's hierarchy will undoubtedly be intimidated by their rivals and will look to end the transfer window with a flourish, by recruiting world-class players of their own.

Aurier joined Paris Saint-Germain three seasons ago and has since become a regular feature on Unai Emery's team. The 24-year old has made 81 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

However, the arrival of Dani Alves from Juventus is understood to have triggered Aurier's insecurities as the Ivorian is bound to face a reduction in play time. The right-back believes he should be playing a lot more of regular first team football and is willing to leave Paris to do so.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are allegedly interested in Inter Milan's Joao Mario and are keen on using Aurier as a makeweight in a deal to procure the midfielder.

Inter have reportedly met Aurier's agent to discuss a potential move, with the main topic understood to be the player's personal terms, with an official approach to PSG expected to be made in the coming days.

Aurier is a wonderful asset to have, as Manchester United and Chelsea's respective pursuits have indicated. The Ivorian is keen on departing Paris in search of more play time - something Inter Milan can certainly provide him with.

While the 24-year old is bound to be a hit at Chelsea and Manchester United, Inter Milan's requirement for the defender can be expressed as the greatest.

Despite personally wanting a move to England, the Ivorian could just decide to move to Italy instead to play for the Nerazzurri, in a bid to restore the Italian giants to their former glory.