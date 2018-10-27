×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Inter Milan president open to launching bid for Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
394   //    27 Oct 2018, 20:41 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What’s the rumor?

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has reportedly stated that the club could make a move for Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

In case you didn’t know…

Inter Milan appointed the son of club owner Zhang Jindong, Steven Zhang as their new president on Friday.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous move to Italian giants Juventus this summer, Messi has also been linked with a move to the Serie A.

The Liga giants are yet to offer the five-time Ballon d’Or winner a new contract at Camp Nou but are said to currently be working on a deal to tie the Argentine down to a long-term future with the club.

The heart of the matter

Newly-appointed Inter president Steven Zhang has now admitted that a move for Messi could be on the cards.

Speaking to the Italian media on whether such a move is in his plans, Zhang said, “As promised and as we said, if the market presents a chance to improve our team, we will never go back.”

“I cannot make promises about specific names but if there are opportunities, we will try and take advantage.”

“I do not like to talk about dreams because they do not always come true, but you must always think to the maximum because everything can happen with me and with this whole group, even the best.”

Zhang added, “Forza Inter! I will be always with you as I breathe.”

The Milan club was previously linked with a move for World Cup star Luka Modric but the Croatian ultimately decided to stay on in Spain.

Rumor rating: 4/10

While The Express may have reported Zhang’s plans correctly, a move to Italy seems unlikely for 31-year-old Messi as he has previously suggested that he is keen on hanging up his boots with boyhood club Old Boys in Argentina.

What’s next?

Messi is currently out of the Barcelona squad owing to an injury that will keep him away for approximately three weeks. Together with Ronaldo, he is also set to miss out on Sunday’s El Clasico for the first time since 2007.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Barcelona Football Inter Milan Football Lionel Messi Barcelona Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 former Inter Milan players who could have led the club...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fans rejoice as Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-0 without...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Three Reasons Why Barcelona beat...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Inter Milan Preview: 4 Things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Combined XI of the Derby della...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star 'opens talks' with Inter 
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Inter Milan could...
RELATED STORY
UCL 2017/2018 - Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Three players...
RELATED STORY
7 teammates who hated each other
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
FT ATA PAR
3 - 0
 Atalanta vs Parma
Today EMP JUV 09:30 PM Empoli vs Juventus
Tomorrow TOR FIO 12:00 AM Torino vs Fiorentina
Tomorrow SAS BOL 05:00 PM Sassuolo vs Bologna
Tomorrow CAG CHI 07:30 PM Cagliari vs Chievo
Tomorrow GEN UDI 07:30 PM Genoa vs Udinese
Tomorrow SPA FRO 07:30 PM SPAL vs Frosinone
Tomorrow MIL SAM 10:30 PM Milan vs Sampdoria
29 Oct NAP ROM 01:00 AM Napoli vs Roma
30 Oct LAZ INT 01:00 AM Lazio vs Internazionale
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us