Reports: Inter Milan president open to launching bid for Lionel Messi

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has reportedly stated that the club could make a move for Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

Inter Milan appointed the son of club owner Zhang Jindong, Steven Zhang as their new president on Friday.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous move to Italian giants Juventus this summer, Messi has also been linked with a move to the Serie A.

The Liga giants are yet to offer the five-time Ballon d’Or winner a new contract at Camp Nou but are said to currently be working on a deal to tie the Argentine down to a long-term future with the club.

Newly-appointed Inter president Steven Zhang has now admitted that a move for Messi could be on the cards.

Speaking to the Italian media on whether such a move is in his plans, Zhang said, “As promised and as we said, if the market presents a chance to improve our team, we will never go back.”

“I cannot make promises about specific names but if there are opportunities, we will try and take advantage.”

“I do not like to talk about dreams because they do not always come true, but you must always think to the maximum because everything can happen with me and with this whole group, even the best.”

Zhang added, “Forza Inter! I will be always with you as I breathe.”

The Milan club was previously linked with a move for World Cup star Luka Modric but the Croatian ultimately decided to stay on in Spain.

While The Express may have reported Zhang’s plans correctly, a move to Italy seems unlikely for 31-year-old Messi as he has previously suggested that he is keen on hanging up his boots with boyhood club Old Boys in Argentina.

Messi is currently out of the Barcelona squad owing to an injury that will keep him away for approximately three weeks. Together with Ronaldo, he is also set to miss out on Sunday’s El Clasico for the first time since 2007.