Tottenham transfer news: Ivan Perisic could join Spurs, replacement for Dembele found - May 22, 2018

Man United were linked with him all throughout the last season!

Perisic could join the PL

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day. While there may have been a lot of rumours surrounding all of the Premier League today, which you can find here, not much has come up over at North London.

If anything, Arsenal – with all their hush-hush and new manager, have been the more active outfit in the North of London.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of rumours concerning the Lilywhites and we shall get to them without any further ado.

Dembele replacement?

A Spurs icon

Mousa Dembele’s future with Tottenham Hotspur looks bleak. He may have been a very important player for the club, but given that he is in his 30s now, it is the right time to cash in on him and make as much money from his sale as possible.

This will give them funds to sign a new player who could actually turn out to be better in the long term than the Belgian. And they may just have targeted someone in the form of Yves Bissouma – according to the usually reliable sources of Sky Sports.

Spurs are not the only one vying for his signature as both Monaco and Schalke want him as replacements for Fabinho and Leon Goretzka, respectively.

Perisic finally coming to PL?

For most of the last summer, Ivan Perisic was exclusively linked with Manchester United. In the end, the move never materialized and the Croat had to stay at Inter Milan. He may, however, finally move to the Premier League – but not to the Old Trafford.

According to FC Inter News, Spurs have contacted Ivan Perisic’s agent, Fali Ramadani, in an attempt to bring the winger to the club. However, the report also adds that these attempts may turn futile as Inter have no desire to sell their star player.

But… but… there’s more. The final line of the story adds that it is a rejection that “could change only in the face of a very high offer.”