Reports: Jose Mourinho wants €110M Serie A superstar at Manchester United

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.04K // 15 Sep 2018, 14:43 IST

Will Manchester United finally grant his wish?

What’s the rumour?

According to Ole (h/t AS), Jose Mourinho is determined to bring Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi to Manchester United and hopes that the club will help him in his pursuit of the 25-year-old.

As noted in the report, the Argentina international could cost the Red Devils €110 million (£98m/$128m) based on the release clause in his contract with the Serie A outfit, which sees him at the San Siro Stadium until 2021.

In case you didn't know...

This past summer, Jose Mourinho was infuriated by Manchester United's transfer activity, or lack thereof, and even publicly lashed out at the club's top brass as it failed to meet his demands.

The Portuguese tactician has also been heavily linked with a move away from the Old Trafford owing to his fractious relationships with the players and Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Besides, the club's substandard start to the 2018-19 season has only added fuel to the fire as United's boardroom is now actively searching for Mourinho's replacement as per reports.

The heart of the matter

Over the past few years, Mauro Icardi has stamped his authority as one of the best strikers in world football.

Last season, he netted 29 goals in just 34 games but is yet to get off the mark in two outings in the new campaign. The former Sampdoria star has just returned from international duty, having been restored to the squad following a shock snub for the World Cup.

Needless to say, Icardi would be an excellent addition to Manchester United's squad and might even go on to bench their first-choice center forward at the moment, Romelu Lukaku.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Bearing in mind Jose Mourinho's precarious future at the Old Trafford, the transfer looks unlikely to happen. Moreover, Icardi is currently negotiating a new deal with his present club that would significantly raise the figure of his release clause.

Video

What's next?

If the transfer somehow transpires, it would be a tremendous win for Manchester United. However, on the contrary, Inter Milan will find it hard to cope with Icardi's departure.