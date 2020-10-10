Reports: Juan Mata offered 'lucrative' deal to leave Manchester United for Saudi Arabia 

According to reports, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been offered a lucrative contract to leave Old Trafford, with an undisclosed Saudi Arabian club keen on signing him.

The former Chelsea star has been with United since signing for them in 2014 and has made more than 250 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 50 goals and helping the side to four major trophies.

He has, however, fallen down the pecking order in recent years and Juan Mata currently finds himself behind the likes of Bruno Fernandez, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, and Fred in the midfield hierarchy.

Juan Mata has not made an appearance in the Premier League this season and has less than seven months left on his current contract but his father and agent is confident that the club would grant him an early exit.

According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, an offer has been lodged for the 32-year-old, although Manchester United have yet to begin negotiations.

He said on the Transfer Window Podcast (via Express Sport):

"We will start at Old Trafford with a shock move for fan favourite Juan Mata, who has been offered a very, very lucrative deal to move from Manchester to Saudi Arabia.

"It's our understanding that the offer that Mata has is worth around $15million net per year to go and play in the Saudi Arabian league.

"It's not at this moment in time that Manchester United have entered negotiations, we can't disclose the name of the club at this moment in time.

"But we are certain that the offer is there, his father, who is his agent, is confident that Manchester United would release Mata on freedom of contract after he had his contract extended by the optional year in his current deal over the summer.

"Mata himself is yet to commit; however, at those kind of numbers you would have to think he would be tempted.

"It certainly is the case that Saudi Arabia is desperate to promote itself as a footballing nation as we know, as well as being a place where players can earn an extremely high amount of money and it would be tax free."

Lucrative Saudi Arabia move for Juan Mata could represent another chance for regular football

Juan Mata is no longer a regular at Old Trafford

Despite not starring regularly for Manchester United, Juan Mata remains a quality player and he has shown his class on the occasions he has played, including the 3-0 victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

✨ @JuanMata8 has been voted as our Player of the Month for September! 👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/gKRLSXeqlV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2020

However, it looks unlikely that he would get playing time at Old Trafford and if the move to Saudi Arabia works out, it would offer him a chance for regular playing time, while also giving him one final big payday.