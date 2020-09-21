Juventus have agreed a deal to sign former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for a fee of €55m, as per reports.

The Bianconeri have been in the market for a centre-forward this summer and considered a number of high-profile names for the role, including the likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and others. There were reports that they were close to signing AS Roma's Edin Dzeko after finding an agreement with the capital club.

However, due to Roma failing to find an agreement with Dzeko's reported replacement Arkadiusz Milik, the move for the Bosnian has reportedly fallen through.

Alvaro Morata set for Juventus return

Morata enjoyed a superb two-year loan spell with Juventus

As per reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of their former striker Alvaro Morata. The deal will be structured with a €10m loan fee with an option to purchase him for €45m at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Spaniard himself is reportedly keen on returning to Italy, where he enjoyed a superb two-year spell between 2014 and 2016. Incidentally, he played alongside current Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, and the Italian is keen on a reunion with his former teammate.

Álvaro Morata to Juventus, here we go! He’ll be tomorrow in Turin to have medicals and sign his contract. Total agreement reached with Atléti [signing Suarez as replacement] after Dzeko deal stalling by 2 days because of Milik>Roma issues. Morata is coming 🚨 @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Morata will also be set to reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after having shared the pitch with him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

After impressive spells at Juventus and Real Madrid, the La Fabrica product was sold to Chelsea for a then-Blues club-record fee of €66m. Despite a flying start to life as a Chelsea player, the Juventus target's form faded away and was eventually sold to his former rivals Atletico Madrid for €56m.

Morata, who scored 16 goals across all competitions for Los Rojiblancos last year, will be replaced by Barcelona veteran Luis Suarez at the Wanda Metropolitano. New Blaugrana manager Ronald Koeman reportedly prefers the likes of Antoine Griezmann and top target Memphis Depay to lead his line, due to which the Uruguayan — who is set for a free transfer to Atleti — has no future at the club.

Luis Suarez to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Last details to be completed on next few hours - deal done. He has agreed personal terms and also spoke directly with Simeone. As reported on Friday, Atléti were waiting to sell players [Morata > Juventus so close...] to sign Luis. ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/9iSMVSXIuG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Fabrizio Romano, once again, confirmed that former Juventus target Suarez has already spoken to Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and agreed personal terms with the club. This transfer will be announced after the departure of Morata to Juventus will be made official.

The 27-year-old will hope to find his goalscoring form that endeared him to the Bianconeri faithful in his first spell at the club. Morata scored a handful of important goals for the Italian champions during his time there, including those in the semi-finals and the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Also read: Juventus 3-0 Sampdoria Player Ratings | Serie A 2020/21