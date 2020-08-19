Italian champions Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, as per reports from Italy. The Frenchman has endured a difficult 2019/20 campaign with the Gunners, but is regarded as one of the best forwards at linking up play in the final third.

Lacazette has been on Juventus' radar for some time now with their current centre-forward, Gonzalo Higuain, set to depart from Turin. The Argentine has had an abysmal season with the Italians, and they are actively trying to offload him.

26 - 26 of Alexandre Lacazette’s 33 Premier League goals have been scored in home games, including each of his last nine. Of all Arsenal players to have scored at least 15 goals in the competition, Lacazette has scored the highest ratio in home games (79%). Safety. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

With Cristiano Ronaldo being the only other capable option to lead the line, Juventus hope to complete a deal for Lacazette.

Juventus chief Paratici set to negotiate deal fro Arsenal's Lacazette

Lacazette celebrates after scoring a goal for Arsenal

As per Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb via La Stampa, Juventus chief Fabio Paratici is set to travel to North London to discuss a potential move for Lacazette.

Juventus are set to undergo a massive overhaul under new manager Andrea Pirlo and are set to see several players leave the club in the process. Naturally, they're also looking to freshen their squad in the process, with moves being plotted for many superstars.

Arsenal's Lacazette could prove to be a relatively cheaper option than their other centre-forward option, Raul Jimenez, as the latter is set to cost upwards of €80m. The Mexican international, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past, has impressed profoundly with his 27 goals across all competitions in 2019/20.

35 - Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 35 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season (25 goals, 10 assists); no other @premierleague player has had a hand in more (level with Mo Salah). Responsibility. #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/RC9rMS0KXX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

The 29-year-old Arsenal striker is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and joined the club for a then-club record £46.5m fee from Olympique Lyon. Lacazette managed just 12 goals and four assists in over 30 games this year, and overall, he boasts of 48 goals and 25 assists in 127 fixtures for Arsenal.

Juventus are also interested in Roma's prized possession, Nicolo Zaniolo, in the summer part of Andrea Pirlo's new-look transfer wishlist. The Bianconeri are looking to obtain talented young players and build a side around them, as opposed to their varied transfer strategies leading up to this point.

Matuidi has already left, while Higuain is expected to follow suit shortly

They are also reportedly interested in few other Serie A stars, including Robin Gosens of Atalanta and Sandro Tonali of Brescia. Blaise Matuidi has already been confirmed as the first big-name departure at Juventus under Pirlo, and Sami Khedira is also expected to leave the club shortly.

Miralem Pjanic is already on the books of Barcelona, while Arthur is expected to join his new teammates soon as well.

Lacazette's future at Arsenal is up in the air, much like the Gunners' captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is yet to sign a contract extension to keep him at the club beyond the summer of 2021.

