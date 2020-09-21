Reports: Juventus confirm end of Luis Suarez pursuit

Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has confirmed that Juventus have ended their pursuit of Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan was linked with a move to Juventus all summer and had reportedly reached a personal agreement with the Bianconeri over a €10 million contract.

Luis Suarez has reportedly been training alone in Barcelona in anticipation of a move to Juventus and even travelled to Italy for a language exam in order to get an Italian passport.

Juventus, however, did not fancy their chances of signing Luis Suarez after new manager Andrea Pirlo recently admitted that the move looked unlikely.

The Turin giants have decided to end their efforts to sign the former Liverpool star and will focus on their alternative options, such as Edin Dzeko of AS Roma. The Old Lady must get a deal for a striker over the line before they inform UEFA of their squad for the Champions League.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was quoted as saying:

"[Luis] Suarez can be removed from that list, because the time it takes to get the passport is longer than the transfer deadline or the moment we can hand in the Champions League lists."

"We evaluated the Suarez option when it was proposed to us. He was in the process of getting an Italian citizenship, so we evaluated the possibility of registering him in time. It is not possible, so he was never really close."

Luis Suarez likely to stay at Barcelona after Juventus deal falls through

Suarez's potential switch to Juventus ends due to Bureaucratic reasons

Luis Suarez was expected to leave Barcelona this summer after new manager Ronald Koeman had reportedly told the Uruguayan that he had no place in his plans for the future.

However, it seems likely that the 33-year-old will remain at Barcelona this season or at least till the winter transfer window opens due to a lack of suitors.

Luis Suarez has, in the past, mentioned that he does not mind staying in Barcelona, even if it means he will not start for the club.

Luis Suarez's mammoth €14million-a-year annual salary make him unaffordable for most clubs. He would have to take a pay cut and possibly move out on loan if he wants to see regular playing time this season.

A move to the Chinese Super League or the MLS may prove to be the next step in his career. Inter Miami have been linked with a move for the Barcelona star after signing Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus earlier in the summer.