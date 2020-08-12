Juventus' summer revolution under Andrea Pirlo is set to kick-off with several high-profile changes set to be made at the Allianz Stadium. They have set their now sights on Dutch-born starlet Sergino Dest to solve their right-back issue, as per reports in Italy.

Dest, a well-documented Barcelona target as well, is one of the most highly-rated young right-backs in football at the moment. He could prove to be the ideal solution to Juventus' predicament in defence, with neither makeshift right-back Juan Cuadrado nor Danilo being long-term options.

As Pirlo set to conduct a squad overhaul, Dest could be brought in at Juventus for this reason, much to Barcelona's dismay.

Juventus initiate contact for Barcelona target Dest

According to Italian outlet La Stampa, Juventus have already made an offer to Ajax for their star right-back Dest.

The American international has impressed profoundly with his displays for the Amsterdam club this year, swiftly emerging as one of the most promising full-backs in Europe. With four assists in 15 games and an arsenal of skills and tricks up his sleeve, Dest has shown that there is much more to come from him — forcing the likes of Barcelona and other Premier League clubs to act quickly.

Apart from Barcelona and Juventus, Dest has also attracted substantial interest from German champions Bayern Munich, but could not find an agreement with Ajax. The Bavarians' reported loan offer was knocked back by the Amsterdam club, who aren't going to block a move away for Dest. However, they are insistent on the right price for their asset.

Barcelona's right-back spot is an issue because of the uncertainty of Nelson Semedo's future at the club. With less than two years left on his contract and his high wage demands to renew with Barcelona, Semedo could potentially leave the Nou Camp in the near future.

Juventus, on the other hand, are also set to part ways with Mattia De Sciglio, who is capable of playing at both right and left-back. The Bianconeri also hope to recruit Robin Gosens of Atalanta for the left side of defence after the German had a mighty impressive Serie A campaign.

Juventus could also potentially include Mattia Perin as part of the deal. The Italian is valued at €15m, which Juventus hope can reduce Gosens' €30m valuation.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona lose out on their top target for the right-back spot. If reports of Juventus' bid for Dest are accurate, the American is likelier to find first-team opportunities readily available to him in Italy as opposed to the Nou Camp.

