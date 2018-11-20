Reports: Juventus eye Tottenham midfielder

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the rumour?

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing a playmaker in a bid to bring about a creative outlet to assist Cristiano Ronaldo and co. at the Serie A club.

In case you didn't know...

With the arrival of new recruit Ronaldo, Juventus have had their best start to a Serie A campaign. The Portuguese ace has scored nine goals for the side so far this season.

The Serie A giants currently sit at the top of the league table, remaining unbeaten with 11 wins and 1 draw in 12 games.

Despite the phenomenal start, the Old Lady is in the midst of an injury crisis, with several of their star players like Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic being bogged down by injuries.

This has prompted the Bianconeri to look to Premier League midfielders as possible reinforcements.

The heart of the matter

Amid reports of potential moves for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, the Italian giants are reportedly now looking at Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen as the man to pull the strings in the Juventus midfield.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Eriksen, whose contract with Spurs expires in 2020, is being viewed as the perfect addition to Allegri's team and is expected to complement the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur.

The report also claims that the playmaker may be well on his way out of London before his contract runs out.

Rumour rating: 7/10

While Eriksen would be quite the addition to Allegri's current squad, it is likely that the Bianconeri would favour a move for their former star Paul Pogba instead.

With Juventus being linked to several midfielders including Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, it is not a question of when, but more a question of who the club will sign when the time comes.

What's next?

Following the international break, Juventus will go head-to-head with SPAL on November 24 while Tottenham Hotspur will face Chelsea in a much-awaited derby on the same day.