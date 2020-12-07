Reports: Juventus face competition for Manchester United star Paul Pogba after his transfer fee is slashed

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Italian giants will, however, face heavy competition for the Frenchman as the Red Devils are rumoured to have dropped their asking price for the 27-year-old.

Paul Pogba rose through the youth system at Manchester United, making his debut for the club in 2011. He, however, decided to leave the club due to a lack of regular playing time and joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2012.

At Juventus, Pogba went on to become one of the best midfielders in the world. He helped the club to four consecutive Serie A trophies as well as two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

His performances caught the attention of his former club Manchester United, who decided to sign him for £89 million in the summer of 2016, making him the most expensive player in the world at the time.

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba with the hopes that the Frenchman would take them back to the top of the Premier League. The 27-year-old has, however, failed to live up to the hype at Old Trafford.

His inconsistency on the pitch and his antics off the field have resulted in him coming in for much criticism from fans and pundits.

Paul Pogba has shown glimpses of his quality during his four years at Manchester United but the club are now reportedly willing to sell him and regain the money they spent on him four years ago.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba's asking price drops from €100 million to €50 million

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Paul Pogba has entered the final two years of his current deal at Old Trafford, and it is unlikely that he will extend his stay with them. Manchester United are reportedly open to the idea of selling the midfielder at the end of the season rather than letting him enter the final year of his contract and risk losing him for free.

Calciomercato have even reported that the Frenchman's asking price has now dropped. According to the report, his value has fallen from €100 million to €50 million.

This new fee has paved the way for a number of clubs to try to sign Pogba next summer. Juventus are said to be the club that have expressed a legitimate interest in their former player.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for Paul Pogba in the past and could now be ready to bring him to the Allianz Stadium, where he would reunite with former team-mate and current head coach, Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus will, however, face heavy competition from Real Madrid who have always had an interest in Pogba. The report suggests that Zinedine Zidane has always been a fan of his fellow countryman and will look to sign him next summer.