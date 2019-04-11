Reports: Juventus favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Juventus want to again sign a Real Madrid player next season.

What's the rumour

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer, the Old Lady could yet again snap up another Real Madrid player next season. It would mean that, Juventus and Real Madrid could again be ready to do bussiness for a second straight season.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the Bianconeri have emerged as favourites to sign James Rodríguez from the Los Blancos.

In case you didn't know...

James Rodríguez joined Real Madrid in 2014 from AS Monaco after his impressive performances in the 2014 World Cup. In the summer transfer window of 2017 he was loaned out to Bayern Munich in a two year deal.

Since Zinidine Zidane first stint at Real, the Colombian found himself out of favour. It seems unlikely that he will be a part of the first team next season with Zizou at the helm.

The heart of the matter

Zinidine Zidane is keen to offload the Colombian to generate more cash to buy other transfer targets such as Eden Hazard.

Also, he has been out of favour at Bayern Munich under new manager Niko Kovac.The Bavarinas have buyout clause for James, but it seems like they are unlikely to activate it. Also, the player himself does not want to stay at Allianz Arena.

Thus, it makes Juventus the favourites to sign him where he can be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

The Bianconeri might be the favourites to sign him, due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and their ambitions. In order to make a move for James they wiil have to sell one their own to fund his signing.

Though he has been linked with a move to the Premier League but there has been no mention of a specific club who want to sign him next season.

What's next?

If, Juve are serious in their pursuit of James they will have to sell either Dybala, Bernadeschi or Douglas Costa.

It is likely that it wiil be Douglas Costa as he has been injury prone out of the three. While Bernadeschi has been in great form and Dybala is also unlikely to be sold.

The transfer window opens in July and by that time it may be possible that Premier League clubs also show intrest in him. Thus, it will be up to Juve how quickly they can snap up the Colombian in the summer.

