Reports: Juventus have already identified Ronaldo's long-term replacement

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 83 // 16 Nov 2018, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo has made a great start to his career at Juventus

What's the rumour?

Juventus may have only signed Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, but reports are now suggesting that the Serie A giants have already identified the Portuguese superstar's future replacement.

In case you didn't know...

Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo moved away from Real Madrid in a hefty €100 million transfer to join Juventus over the summer.

The deal makes him one of the most expensive players in football above the age of 30.

Despite being 33-years-old, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has expressed his desire to continue playing until he is 40.

The former Real Madrid star has shown off his impressive form at the Old Lady, netting nine goals in 15 games for his new side so far this season.

The heart of the matter

Despite bagging the signature of one of the best players on the planet, Juventus have been reported to have identified a long-term replacement for Ronaldo.

According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is on the Serie A champions' radar as a potential replacement for the Portuguese.

It is possible that the Bianconeri may want to swoop in for the talented youngster before his prices skyrocket.

Sancho has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season and reports suggest that Dortmund will want at least €80 million for the 18-year-old.

Sancho has already bagged four goals and six assists for the German giants so far this season. His impressive performances has also made him the youngest player to make his Three Lions debut in 60 years.

Rumour rating: 7/10

While a replacement for Ronaldo a few months into his signing is a bit premature, it is entirely possible for a club like Juventus to begin thinking about the future, considering the fact that the Portuguese is 33 years old.

It also makes sense for a club to try and sign a talented, young star like Sancho before his prices shoot up.

Video:

What's next?

Juventus will return to league action after the international break when they face SPAL in a Serie A game on November 24 while Dortmund will go head-to-head with Mainz on the same day.