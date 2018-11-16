×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Reports: Juventus have already identified Ronaldo's long-term replacement

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
83   //    16 Nov 2018, 17:39 IST

Ronaldo has made a great start to his career at Juventus
Ronaldo has made a great start to his career at Juventus

What's the rumour?

Juventus may have only signed Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, but reports are now suggesting that the Serie A giants have already identified the Portuguese superstar's future replacement.

In case you didn't know...

Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo moved away from Real Madrid in a hefty €100 million transfer to join Juventus over the summer.

The deal makes him one of the most expensive players in football above the age of 30.

Despite being 33-years-old, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has expressed his desire to continue playing until he is 40.

The former Real Madrid star has shown off his impressive form at the Old Lady, netting nine goals in 15 games for his new side so far this season.

The heart of the matter

Despite bagging the signature of one of the best players on the planet, Juventus have been reported to have identified a long-term replacement for Ronaldo.

According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is on the Serie A champions' radar as a potential replacement for the Portuguese.

It is possible that the Bianconeri may want to swoop in for the talented youngster before his prices skyrocket.

Sancho has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season and reports suggest that Dortmund will want at least €80 million for the 18-year-old.

Sancho has already bagged four goals and six assists for the German giants so far this season. His impressive performances has also made him the youngest player to make his Three Lions debut in 60 years.

Rumour rating: 7/10

While a replacement for Ronaldo a few months into his signing is a bit premature, it is entirely possible for a club like Juventus to begin thinking about the future, considering the fact that the Portuguese is 33 years old.

It also makes sense for a club to try and sign a talented, young star like Sancho before his prices shoot up. 

Video:

What's next?

Juventus will return to league action after the international break when they face SPAL in a Serie A game on November 24 while Dortmund will go head-to-head with Mainz on the same day.


Topics you might be interested in:
Juventus FC Football Borussia Dortmund Football Cristiano Ronaldo Jadon Sancho Leisure Reading
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
6 clubs that remain unbeaten in Europe's top 5 leagues 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid target Juventus star as a...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 5 instances when teams from the...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Reports: Man United offers a three-year deal to potential...
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO UKR 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us