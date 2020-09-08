Reports: Juventus interested in signing Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul on a swap deal

According to Calciomercato, Udinese winger Rodrigo de Paul has attracted the attention of Serie A champions Juventus this summer.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of a reported £31 million bid from Premier League new boys Leeds United in recent weeks.

Rodrigo de Paul joined Udinese from Valencia in 2016 and has scored 24 league goals for the club in 140 appearances. The Argentine was the club's top goalscorer in the 2018-19 Serie A season with nine goals and nine assists.

In July 2019, Rodrigo signed a five-year contract with Udinese and managed to score seven goals and provide 6 assists for the club in the 2019-20 season. His consistent performances for the club have subsequently attracted interest from clubs around Europe.

Leeds United face stiff competition from Juventus for Rodrigo de Paul

Rodrigo de Paul is reportedly keen on a move to Juventus

Newly-promoted Premier League team, Leeds United, broke their transfer record this summer when they signed Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno in a deal worth £27 million from Valencia.

Leeds United, led by Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, were intent on breaking their transfer record again this summer, when they reportedly submitted a bid of £31 million for Rodrigo de Paul.

Bielsa's men have impressed pundits and football fans all over the world with their style of play and look set to take the Premier League by storm.

Juventus' chief financial officer, Fabio Paratici, has reportedly offered Hans Nicolussi and Luca Pelligrini to Udinese as part of a deal that would bring Rodrigo de Paulo to Turin.

Juventus have already pulled off a swap deal with Barcelona this summer, with Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo exchanging places. The Bianconeri have proven to be no strangers to swap deals and have players that they are willing to push out the exit door in order to get deals over the line.

Leeds United 'in talks to sign £27m-rated Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul' https://t.co/JvOc4rOrOV — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 31, 2020

Leeds United have massive pull due to their history, massive fan following and the allure of playing under Marcelo Bielsa. However, reports say that Rodrigo prefers to stay in Serie A.

The possibility of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, fighting to retain the Serie A crown and a push for European glory would be too much for any player to turn down. Therefore, a move to Juventus might just be on the cards for Rodrigo de Paul.