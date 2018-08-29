Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Juventus keen on signing another Real Madrid superstar in 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
29 Aug 2018, 18:53 IST

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One
Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One

What’s the rumour?

Juventus are looking to sign Marcelo in 2019, according to reports in Tuttosport. The Italian publication claims that the Serie A champions are hoping that the Brazilian's friendship with Ronaldo helps them lure him to Turin.

Tuttosport also reports that Juve will launch a €50 million bid for the full-back. The 30-year-old is also looking for a fresh challenge as per the report.

In case you didn’t know...

Juventus shocked the world earlier this summer by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Portuguese star completed a €100 million move to Turin after spending 9 years at Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Juventus are looking to sign a replacement for Alex Sandro and have circled in on Marcelo. The Juve left-back is a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Chelsea were also keen on signing him but ended up Emerson Palmieri.

Real Madrid will have Achraf Hakimi and Theo Hernandez as their left-back options should Marcelo leave. Both are young and will be a big part of their squad for the future.

Madrid need not sign a left-back for the next 5-6 years if the two do well. They are likely to invest that money in a forward where they only have Karim Benzema as the experienced striker right now.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Tuttosport are reliable when it comes to Juventus related rumours and might be correct once again. Marcelo was linked with Juve earlier this summer as well but Madrid were reluctant to let him go.

Video

What’s next?

Real Madrid will be doing their best to keep hold of Marcelo but if he decides to move, they might now be able to force him to stay. As for Juventus, it will be a good signing but will be a short-term solution.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Marcelo Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News La Liga Transfer News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
