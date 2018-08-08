Reports: Juventus offer star midfielder and cash in exchange for Paul Pogba

What's the rumour?

Juventus are ready to give their star player Miralem Pjanic and cash in exchange for Paul Pogba in a bid to prise the France midfielder away from Old Trafford, according to Mirror Football.

With Barcelona for company, The Old Lady will have to give a very convincing offer to Manchester United in order to outbid their rivals.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba has apparrently told the Manchester United hierarchy that he would like to leave Old Trafford due to his frosty relations with manager Jose Mourinho.

According to rumours, Pogba has desired to join Barcelona but a chance of a reunion with Juventus will be quite tempting for him.

The heart of the matter

Paul Pogba, at the end of the last season, had a fall out with Mourinho. In spite of Mourinho telling the press that all is well between them, these recent rumours have proved otherwise.

Being one of the key players in France's triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Pogba is certainly looking for greener pastures and has certainly got lucrative offers from both Juventus and Barcelona.

Hence, according to reports, Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola had flown down to Manchester to discuss the future of his client at the club with Ed Woodward.

It would certainly be a shock for everyone if this happens.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

With the Premier League transfer deadline ending on 9th of August, it is difficult for Manchester United to find a replacement for Paul Pogba. Despite this, Juventus have offered them their star midfielder Pjanic in this bid who has been a long-term target for Manchester United. Hence, United might consider pondering over this offer.

What's next?

The competition for Paul Pogba between Barcelona and Juventus will prove to be the most exciting story of the deadline day.