Reports: Juventus planning to lure Manchester United midfielder in January

Muhammad Saad

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the rumour?

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t Daily Mail), Juventus are planning to lure Paul Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium in the January transfer window.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Old Lady are set to make a loan offer for the Frenchman in winter which will include an obligation to buy the midfielder in the summer worth £60 million.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba became the most expensive player of all-time back in 2016 following his £89 million move from Juventus to Manchester United. However, since then, his career at the Old Trafford has seen him clash with Jose Mourinho on a number of occasions, mooting an exit each time as a result.

Presently, as the report claims, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the World Cup winner.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United's testing start to the 2018/19 season saw Paul Pogba come under fire, which also resulted in a fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho, making the midfielder's departure all the more probable.

This has also alerted the player's suitors, one of which is his former club Juventus. The Italian giants are determined to bolster their squad with the additions of top-quality players. They have already commenced their spending spree by bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this past summer.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Even though Paul Pogba's dissatisfaction with his current club is well documented, the Red Devils are still hell-bent on holding on to their star player. Consequently, it would require monumental effort to prise him away in winter this season.

What's next?

Manchester United will play their upcoming match against Everton this Sunday. As for Paul Pogba, any progress with regard to his departure will only be made once the transfer window opens in January.