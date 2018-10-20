×
Reports: Juventus ready to pay £65 million for Manchester United star

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Rumors
980   //    20 Oct 2018, 15:31 IST

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

What's the rumour?

Manchester United is going through a rough run of form and as if it wasn't enough, Juventus are planning to raid them. According to The Sun, Juventus are ready to pay £65 million for starlet, Marcus Rashford. It emerges as a shock move for all parties involved, especially Manchester United.

In case you didn't know

Manager, Jose Mourinho oversaw the club to their worst ever Premier League start and they are placed at a dismal 8th place on the Premier League table. They have been stunned by Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United. They were even held to a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and drew 0-0 against Valencia in the Champions League.

Their biggest success in the new season so far has been the sensational 3-2 victory against Newcastle United. Down 2-0 after 10 minutes, United netted thrice in the last 20 to pull off a sensational comeback. Not many players have been in great form for United, and the few players who have performed well are Luke Shaw, Fred, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Heart of the matter

Juventus targeting Marcus Rashford comes as a surprise because they already have an abundance of attacking talent in their squad. According to some reports, the Turin based club even sent scouts to the UEFA Nations League clash between Spain and England. Marcus Rashford's excellent showing convinced them that he has the potential to succeed at the highest level.

However, it is expected that United will be strong and that they won't let their prized asset move. The only possibility for the deal to take place is that they offer him more game time. However, that is very unlikely given the number of forwards they have and that he is starting to break into the first XI on a more regular basis at United.

One can only wonder how the player will be of any use to Juventus because they have all kinds of forwards. A speed, agile and creative forward in the form of Douglas Costa, a physical forward in the form of Mandzukic, a serial goalscorer in the form of Ronaldo and a player who can play in any forward role in the form of Dybala.

In addition to these players, they also have Cuadrado and Bernardeschi and hence, it is difficult to understand the logic behind their hunt for Rashford.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Juventus have all kinds of forwards and they don't need a new one in the form of Rashford. He has just started to get game time on a regular basis and it would be foolish of him to move to a club, where his game time might decrease. Moreover, United is in a hole at the moment and wouldn't let go of their star.

The source of the report is The Sun and they aren't very reliable.

Video

What's next?

Manchester United will play against Chelsea today and it is expected that Rashford will get a substantial amount of game time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
