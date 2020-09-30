Reports: Juventus rejects Premier League offers for Merih Demiral

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus have received offers from Premier League clubs Everton and Tottenham for defender Merih Demiral. Reports suggest that Tottenham and Everton have tabled £25 million bids respectively for Demiral, only for their offers to be swiftly rejected by Juventus.

Merih Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer of 2019, in a deal worth €18 million. Demiral made only seven appearances in the 2019-20 season for Juventus before suffering an ACL injury in January 2020, which kept him out for the rest of the season.

Demiral has since recovered from his injury but has seen only seven minutes of playing time n a Juventus shirt so far this season. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo and the club hierarchy reportedly rate Demiral very highly and do not have any intention of letting the Turkish defender leave the club.

Juventus' current first-choice center-back pairing consists of Giorgio Chiellini, who is 36, and Leonardo Bonucci, who is 33. The veteran defenders are approaching the end of their careers, and therefore, Juventus will be keeping one eye on the future.

At 22, Demiral is a defender for the future in Juventus' eyes and will have a key role to play this season, as the Italian giants will be looking to compete in all competitions.

Juventus are reportedly listening to offers for Daniel Rugani. Valencia are rumoured to have enquired on the availability of Rugani but have had a loan offer with an option to buy at the end of the season for Rugani rejected by Juventus, who are only interested in selling the center-back permanently.

Tottenham are actively seeking to sign a new center-back this summer as they look to fight for a top-four finish this season, and have been linked with a big-money move for Inter Milan center-half Milan Skriniar.

However, Tottenham will have to fork out £50 million to sign Skriniar and see Demiral as a younger and cheaper option.

Everton are currently at third in the Premier League, having won all three of their games. The Merseyside club have had a brilliant transfer window, during which they managed to sign James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to give more good news to Everton fans by signing a top quality center-half this summer.

The chances of Merih Demiral leaving Juventus are slim, given that he signed for the club just one year ago, and because current Juventus Andrea Pirlo rates the defender very highly. Pirlo will look to do everything in his power to keep Demiral at the club, since his two first-choice center backs, Chiellini and Bonucci, aren't getting any younger.