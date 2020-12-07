Reports: Juventus set to battle it out for Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba seems to be linked with a move back to Juventus every year, with the Frenchman struggling for consistency at United.

Pogba left United for Juventus in 2012 and enjoyed a successful stint at the Italian club before returning to Manchester in 2016. Ever since his blockbuster move back to England, the World Cup winner has failed to find the form that made him one of the world's best players at Juventus.

While with the Italian champions, Pogba was often partnered in midfield with current Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo. Now it seems that his former midfield partner wants him to return to the Serie A.

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Pogba currently has two years left on his contract with Manchester United but looks increasingly unlikely to extend that deal, as his time in United looks to be up.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus seem to be in luck as the Frenchman's price has been slashed in half from a reported €100 million. But this drop in price has attracted another European super team, as Pogba looks set to leave United before his contract runs out.

Juventus will face stern competition Pogba's signature

Pogba has had an underwhelming season so far

CalcioMercato reports that Real Madrid are also looking for Pogba's signature, as Zinedine Zidane wants his compatriot to join him at Madrid. The Spanish champions need someone to replace the aging Luka Modric, and Zidane has identified Paul Pogba as the perfect candidate.

Paul Pogba has had an underwhelming season so far, and scored his first goal against Southampton, as Manchester United came from behind to win 3-2. The French midfielder will hope to kickstart his season after the solid performance against Southampton.

In Pogba, Juventus will be getting a complete midfielder with the versatility to play across the spectrum of midfield roles, whether it be shielding the back four, as a box-to-box midfielder; or in the No. 10 position. His quality is there for everyone to see, but he has been a disappointment at United due to his inconsistency.

The 27 -year-old has won the Europa League and the EFL Cup with United, but has failed to justify the €80 million that the club paid Juventus to bring him back to Manchester. A change of scenery might be exactly what Pogba needs to live up to his boundless potential, and what better way to do that than go back to the club that put him on the map.