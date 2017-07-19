Reports: Juventus set to sign Manchester United's top target

Manchester United have been linked with the Serb for months and seem set to miss out on him as the Italian giants swoop in.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 19 Jul 2017, 15:58 IST

Allegri is all set to bolster his options at the heart of the Juventus midfield.

What’s the story

If there’s anyone who has had a fluctuant summer, it’s Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic. Following months of speculation, according to Gianluca DiMarzio, the Serb is finally heading to Italy with his agents discussing personal terms with Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri is yet another manager who has been on the lookout for a defensive midfielder and was linked with Emre Can of Liverpool and Blasé Matuidi of PSG.

In case you didn’t know...

Matic, who is in his second spell at Stamford Bridge, has appeared 151 times for Chelsea since joining from Benfica

With the addition of Timoue Bakayoko to their squad, Antonio Conte has deemed Nemanja Matic surplus to requirements at the club. In fact, Matic was allowed to not join the pre-season tour and instead was asked to stay back and complete his move away from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, Inter Milan and Arsenal have earlier been linked with the Serbian midfielder who is valued at £40m by Antonio Conte.

The heart of the matter

After being incensed about the Lukaku deal going to rack and ruin, Conte is seemingly determined to not let United do well. Jose Mourinho who has been looking for a replacement for the weathering Michael Carrick had been anxiously waiting for Bakayoko’s arrival at Chelsea so that Matic could move to Old Trafford.

Well, Bakayoko has arrived but Matic is supposedly on the move to Turin and not Manchester. Max Allegri has been in pursuit for a defensive midfielder and seems to have zeroed in on the 28-year-old Serbian international.

Matic, who is in his second spell at Stamford Bridge, has appeared 151 times for Chelsea since joining from Benfica three years ago on a £21m transfer. The partnership he struck with N’Golo Kante in the heart of Chelsea’s midfield was significantly effective and the duo’s showings played a major role in propelling Chelsea towards the PL crown last season.

Khedira and Marchisio who dictate play in the centre at Turin are both exceptional players but are prone to injuries. This is where Allegri will hope Matic can step in and alleviate the pressure on the duo’s shoulders.

Video

Author’s take

Nemanja Matic who will turn 29 this August will prove to be no long term solution for Juventus. But even though he’s past his prime, Juventus will definitely benefit from the stability and freedom that Matic can provide to his teammates with his dominant presence at the heart of midfield.

The Serb is a winner who has impressed consistently at the highest level and has won the Premier League twice in the past 3 years. In a world obsessed with immediate results, Juventus should look to seal the deal as soon as they can with an army of teams circling around the Serb.