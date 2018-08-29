Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Juventus set to offer €50 million for Real Madrid star

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
5.45K   //    29 Aug 2018, 18:08 IST

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One
Juventus will make a move for

What's the rumour?

After completing the biggest transfer of this year by signing Cristiano Ronaldo, the reigning Italian champions Juventus are looking to raid Real Madrid for another of their prime assets in the form of Marcelo.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus want to sign the left-back and believe his strong relationship with Ronaldo can help the deal come through next summer.

In case you didn't know...

Marcelo has been integral to Real’s European success in recent years, winning four Champions League titles with the Spanish giants since joining them in 2007.

But Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning transfer to Juventus has left the Brazillian contemplating a move to Turin to reunite with the Portuguese talisman.

Marcelo and Ronaldo formed a lethal partnership on the left wing for Real Madrid that saw them win a plethora of trophies for almost a decade.

The heart of the matter

Marcelo has practically played almost his whole career for Real, however, with changes happening both on and off the field at the Bernabeu, many believe, it may be time for him to leave.

It is understood that Marcelo is in favour of a move to Turin. He and Ronaldo are reportedly talking to each other about the qualities of the club and is keen to team up with him on the left flank for the Italian side.

The Serie A club tried to sign the ex-Fluminense star in this transfer window itself but could not succeed in convincing the Madrid hierarchy.

They are expected to return with a €50 million offer for the 30-year-old and could throw in Alex Sandro as part of the deal to lure the club next summer.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 5/10

It's a long way to go and a lot can happen before the transfer window commences next summer. Therefore, it's too early to take a call as to which way this will go.

Video

What's next?

As things stand, Marcelo remains a Los Blancos player and is vital to their chances both domestically and in Europe. Real Madrid will be up against Leganes at home this Saturday.

