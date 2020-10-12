According to Tuttosport, Juventus are eager to sell Sami Khedira. However, the German is not entertaining the idea of leaving the club at the moment because he believes that he still has something to offer Andrea Pirlo's side.

Sami Khedira joined Juventus on a free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. During his time at Juventus, Khedira helped the club win the Serie A title and Coppa Italia in his first three seasons with the club, followed by two more league titles and a Supercoppa Italiana.

Khedira has played 99 times for Juventus in the Serie A, registering an impressive 21 goals but has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus in recent seasons.

Recurring injuries and poor form have seen Khedira fall behind the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Artur Melo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Weston Mckennie. Khedira has only 10 months left on his current deal with Juventus, following which he will become a free agent.

Sami Khedira has been left out of Juventus' Champions League squad this season

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has made it his top priority to move on ageing players and players who do not have a future at Juventus. Juventus are keen to reduce their wage bill this summer, and also make money from player sales as they seek to lessen their expenses during these difficult financial times.

The Italian giants sanctioned the departures of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi this summer. Both players joined David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS.

Khedira is reportedly adamant that Juventus will have to pay his €6 million salary if they want to see him leave the club before the expiration of his contract. The 33-year-old has even been left out of Juventus' Champions League squad for the season, which shows that manager Andrea Pirlo does not have faith in the players' fitness or quality.

Khedira has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the past, but a move to Major League Soccer, the Chinese Super League, or the Middle East seems to be more likely for the German as he approaches the twilight of his career.

However, Khedira will have to reduce his wage demands if he wants to entice any possible suitors in January or wait for his contract to expire next summer.