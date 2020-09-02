Reports: Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain set to move to Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain is set to become the second Juventus player to move to Inter Miami from the Serie A club, according to reports in The Express. The striker has been deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Andrea Pirlo.

The Argentina international will reportedly sign a contract with the MLS side until 2022. The former Napoli striker is believed to have turned down offers from the Premier League and Serie A.

Gonzalo Higuain is set to depart Juventus after a relatively average season. The Argentine striker scored 11 goals and contributed 6 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A champions last season.

Higuain looks likely to be replaced by Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who is not in the plans of new Blaugrana coach Ronald Koeman.

Higuain's brother and agent Nicholas confirmed in an interview with Juve FC that the striker will move for free during the current window, despite having a contract with Juventus.

Nicholas said:

"Gonzalo still has a one-year contract. But, the club and Pirlo have unilaterally decided to say goodbye and therefore we must find a termination that represents a good agreement for everyone. Pirlo and the managers have decided that there is no room for Gonzalo, now we’ll seek an agreement. I’m convinced there will be no major problems because we have a fantastic relationship with the managers.

"He has offers from France, England, Spain, China and USA, but none that are exciting. We will evaluate calmly, but two things are sure: Gonzalo will no longer play in Italy. And above all never at Boca Juniors. He grew up in the River and will never go to rivals."

David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami, has already secured the signing of Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer from Juventus this season. The signature of the Higuain will be another coup for the newly formed club.

Inter Miami decided to go without big names during their inaugural run in the MLS, losing their first five games in the league. However, with the addition of new players such as Matuidi and Higuain, the future looks bright for the franchise.