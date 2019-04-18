Reports: Juventus to sell Paulo Dybala to raise funds to sign Liverpool star

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.04K // 18 Apr 2019, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What’s the story?

According to reports in Italy, Juventus want to raise funds to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and are willing to sell their prized asset Paulo Dybala in order to do so.

In case you didn’t know…

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Ajax last week, the Old Lady lost 2-1 at home in the return leg on Tuesday night to get eliminated from the continental competition. Juventus, who have also been knocked out of the Coppa Italia, are, however, on the verge of winning the Serie A title.

The heart of the matter

The Old Lady are interested in rejuvenating their squad in the summer and have various targets in their mind. It has been claimed that the Italians are willing to sell Dybala in order to raise money to sign Salah in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Joao Felix, Mauro Icardi and Federico Chiesa also being on their radar.

The Argentine has been in the shadows this season as he couldn’t really replicate his heroics of last season, where he scored 26 goals in all competitions. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, the former Palermo man’s importance seems to have waned at the Turin club.

As a result, they have eyed the aforementioned players for a transfer in the summer. However, getting Salah is going to be very hard and Juventus realise that.

Rumour rating: 5/10

While Juventus might be keen on selling Dybala, it is difficult to accept the report which claims that they want Salah, who is going to cost almost double of whatever the Turin outfit gain from the sale of the Argentine.

What’s next?

Despite being at the cusp of winning the Serie A, this season could already be dubbed as a failure for Juventus as they specifically bought Ronaldo in order to win Champons League – a trophy that has eluded them twice since 2015.