Reports: Juventus want to change kick-off time against Atalanta so they can have night-time title celebrations

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

What's the story?

Serie A champions Juventus reportedly want a change to the kick-off time of their final home game of the season so that they can have their title celebrations at night.

In case you didn't know...

The Old Lady won their eighth consecutive Serie A title last month thanks to a 2-1 win over Fiorentina and set a new record for the most consecutive league wins in the Italian top flight.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side won 29 games out of a possible 34 at the time they officially won the league and had a staggering 17-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

Ronaldo, who arrived at Turin last summer, also became the first player in history to win three of Europe's top five leagues, having won the Premier League and La Liga during his stints at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Juventus' league win was, however, marred by yet another European disappointment as the club crashed out of the Champions League after a shock defeat to Ajax in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The heart of the matter

Juventus are scheduled to host Atalanta in their last home game of the season at 14:00 CET time (3PM UK time) on May 19.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Bible), the Bianconeri want the game to be played later in the day at 19:30 CET (8:30PM UK time).

This is because the team would rather celebrate their title win in the evening and not during the day.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is not in favour of the idea and insists that the two clubs should stick to the given kick-off time.

This is not the first time that kick-off timings have been asked to be changed for odd reasons. In 2001, the first leg of the UEFA Cup semi-final between Barcelona and Liverpool was delayed by ten minutes so that viewers of the show Eastenders can find out who killed a character.

What's next?

A decision into the matter will reportedly be made by Serie A officials soon. Meanwhile, Juventus will face Roma this Sunday night.