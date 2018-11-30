Reports: Juventus want two other Real Madrid players to join Ronaldo at Turin

Juventus v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the rumour?

Serie A toppers Juventus are reportedly planning to raid the Real Madrid squad once again as the club wants two of Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates to join him at the Old Lady.

In case you didn't know...

Portuguese ace Ronaldo moved away from the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer in a deal worth €105 million, thereby ending his nine-year spell with the Los Blancos outfit.

Following the departure of their top-scorer, the reigning European champions have been struggling to fill in the massive goal-scoring shoes.

Former boss Julen Lopetegui led the side to one of their worst starts to a season, and a humiliating Clasico defeat to rivals Barcelona saw the inevitable end of his relationship with the Madrid side.

Santiago Solari has since taken over the team, but it appears the Spanish giants still have ways to go to get back to their former selves.

The heart of the matter

It looks like Solari may be forced to deal with more than one departure this season as reports have suggested that Juventus now want to bring in Marcelo and Isco to the Serie A.

According to Tuttosport, the Italian giants are planning a swoop for the Real Madrid duo in a move that will reunite them with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcelo was previously linked with a move to the Old Lady before the start of the season, amid rumours that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United were targeting Juve left-back Alex Sandro.

Isco, on the other hand, has been reported to be unhappy as he is yet to be given his start under new boss Solari. Rumours of the Spaniard's exit were reignited after he was not named in the squad for Roma this week. His reported rift with Solari has prompted him to look to another European side as a potential destination.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Tuttosport are usually reliable with news about Juventus, and this report may prove to be correct as well. Marcelo's links with the Serie A outfit have been rife since Ronaldo's departure, but it appears the move did not immediately materialise. As for Isco, Juventus may have to face a strong fight with Premier League giants Manchester City, who are also said to be in the race to sign the Los Blancos star.

Video

What's next?

Real Madrid are set to face Valencia in La Liga this Sunday while Juventus will take on Florentina in the Serie A tomorrow.