Reports: Juventus want €30M rated Manchester United target

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.31K   //    12 Sep 2018, 22:14 IST

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A
Allegri would like to have the Spaniard in his roster

What's the story?

According to the Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Juventus are interested to sign Manchester United's target Carlos Soler.

The Red Devils have been interested in the Valencia CF midfielder since the turn of the calendar year. Despite being a 21-year-old, Soler has impressed everyone and has been amongst the top targets of Manchester United.

Manchester United was willing to pay 30 million euros for the player. Valencia cleverly improvised his contract with a release clause of 80 million euros.

However, Juventus have joined the race to get the signature of the Valencia prodigy. According to the report, the former DS of the Spanish club had an interview with Tuttosport and he admitted the interests of the Italian giants in the attacking-midfielder as he said,

"It does not surprise me that a scout from Juventus is following Soler, he is an unusual talent: he can play anywhere in the middle of the park, he can make the leap to the national team this year."

In case you didn't know...

Carlos Soler is a Spanish midfielder who plays for Valencia CF. The skilful central-midfielder has been a regular starter for the Spanish club ever since his promotion to the first team.

The young Spaniard is known for his versatility as he can play on both, right midfield and central midfield positions and possesses, both, attacking and defensive attributes.

Manchester United has been interested in the Spaniard since the end of 2017 and he was amongst their top targets in the past transfer window. However, the move didn't materialize.

The heart of the matter

Amidst the speculations over Paul Pogba's future with the Red Devils, Carlos Soler might emerge as an option who might be used to fill his boots.

However, Juventus, who are also being linked with Pogba, are expected to sign the Spaniard so as to strengthen their bench strength. However, with Pogba in the squad, it looks highly unlikely that the Red Devils would go for the Valencia-boy.

On the other hand, Juventus are one step ahead of United for the signatures of the midfielder. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to their club, Juventus are looking lethal and are being considered the favourites for the UCL title.

Juventus might sign the midfielder in January to improvise their bench-strength.

Rumour rating/Probability: 8/10

According to the report, it looks certain that the Italian giants are closely following the player. It remains to see whether the player chooses to stay put in Valencia or ends up being in Old Trafford or the Allianz stadium.

Video


What's next?

Both the clubs are interested in the midfielder. It remains to see which of them takes the step forward to bring the Spaniard home.

As of now, the two clubs would like to deal with the Pogba situation first.








