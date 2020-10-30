Reports: Juventus weigh up Andrea Pirlo replacement after loss to Barcelona

Juventus are weighing up replacements for current coach Andrea Pirlo, according to Daily Mail.

The board and chairman Andrea Agnelli are firmly behind Pirlo at this moment but a middling start to the season coupled with the 2-0 loss to Barcelona has reportedly presented cause for concern.

Juventus have only won two out of their five Serie A games so far this season, and one of them, a 3-0 win over Napoli, was a result of their opponents forfeiting the game due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

This, coupled with the 2-0 loss to Barcelona at home, has put Agnelli on notice in case the situation worsens and he has to ring in the changes.

However, the dressing room atmosphere and the respect he commands from the players are considered big positives for Andrea Pirlo.

The Juventus brass wants to give him time so that he can stamp his authority on the team and take it forward.

However, should the string of bad results continue in November as well, Agnelli is reportedly prepared to look for a replacement.

Juventus want former manager Massimiliano Allegri at the helm again

The report states that former manager Max Allegri is at the top of the list should Juventus decide to replace Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri, 53, has been out of a job since he stepped down as Juventus manager after five fruitful years at the helm in 2019.

He won 11 major trophies in his time with the club and also guided them to two Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

The report also claims that Agnelli is in constant contact with Allegri and highly regards his managerial capabilities.

However, Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici are said to be against his hiring, and their stance would have to be changed for a potential return to materialize.

Juventus have struggled on the pitch ever since star player Cristiano Ronaldo was sidelined because of COVID-19.

Statistics show that Juventus win only 55% of their games (10 out of 18) without Cristiano Ronaldo since his arrival in 2018. Decisive... pic.twitter.com/WtM8VznrvK — Legazy7️⃣ (@Ashtu2000) October 30, 2020

The player failed a late bid to be in the matchday squad for the Champions League game against Barcelona after he continued to test positive for the virus.

Ronaldo's absence has coincided with Juventus' poor form, and it stands to reason that Andrea Pirlo's future may hinge on how quickly the Portuguese superstar returns to the fold.