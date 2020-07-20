Reports: Kai Havertz keen on joining Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen

Kai Havertz is keen on joining Chelsea and is pushing for the move, according to Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein. The highly reliable journalists claim that the German has made it clear to Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

Havertz is still pushing to leave Bayer Leverkusen and he’d like to join Chelsea, confirmed.

During this week Chelsea board will decide also about their final budget for transfers (after signing Werner).

Bayer want around €80/90m for Havertz - it’s up to Chelsea 🇩🇪 #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/TP2IDnQ2oA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

Leverkusen reportedly want €80-90 million for him but are open to having a little part of that in add-ons and bonuses. Romano claims that the Chelsea board will make a final decision on the transfer budget this week but the ball is very much in the London side's court.

David Ornstein on Kai Havertz's links to Chelsea

🚨 Chelsea closing in on Kai Havertz:

🔵 #CFC only club ready to pay acceptable fee (~€80m after addons)

🔵 Personal terms all-but done

🔵 21yo keen after Lampard talks

🔵 Short wait in case options emerge

🔵 Books to be balanced via sales@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/NwAzVS3NYM — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 20, 2020

Just minutes before Fabrizio Romano came out with the news, David Ornstein also posted an update on the Kai Havertz transfer situation. The Athletic journalist reports that Chelsea are the only club willing to pay the asking price right now and that puts them in the driver's seat.

Ornstein adds that the personal terms with the 21-year-old are all but done. The Blues are chasing other targets as well and will be looking to balance the books by selling the deadwood at the club.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones also commented on the Kai Havertz transfer situation and said:

Havertz is a very interesting one because there is currently no competition to sign him, which is crazy. He is so good. That would be an unbelievable signing. He is interested, very interested actually. He really wants to push himself and Leverkusen are pretty surprised at how focused he is on finding a new club. He definitely wants Champions League football though so we will have to wait on that situation to be decided before knowing much more. If he joins then I’m not sure what the future holds for Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea. [H/T TalkChelsea]

Who are Chelsea chasing apart from Kai Havertz?

With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner signed, Chelsea are focusing on getting Kai Havertz right now. However, that's not all for the Blues this summer as they have numerous other targets as well.

Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Jan Oblak, Alex Telles, Nicolas Tagliafico, Andre Onana, David Alaba, Said Benrahma and Nathan Ake have all been linked with moves to Chelsea this summer.