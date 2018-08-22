Reports: LaLiga giants willing to land big-name Chelsea duo

Troubling days ahead for Maurizio Sarri

What's the rumour?

Having endured a relatively unexciting transfer window this summer, Real Madrid are all set to procure a big-name signing in the form of Eden Hazard, understands the Mirror. The British outlet states that Los Blancos are ready to make a last-ditch move for their long-held target.

The report also claims that Atletico Madrid are keeping close tabs on Chelsea's left-back Marcos Alonso with about a week left before the transfer window closes.

In case you didn't know...

Both Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso are two of the most treasured assets for the Pensioners and it goes without saying that the club's top brass will try their level best to hold on to the duo.

In case they fail to retain either of the two, Chelsea will not be able to find any replacement until January since the Premier League transfer window closed on 9 August this year.

The heart of the matter

Following Real Madrid's ignominious defeat to their bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final, there is uncertainty looming over the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, which is yet to be filled. Therefore, Florentino Perez is determined to bolster his squad for the 2018/19 season and has rekindled his interest in Eden Hazard.

As for Atletico Madrid, Filipe Luis is reportedly keen on joining Paris Saint-Germain and Los Colchoneros wish to secure a top-quality replacement for him prior to the closing of the transfer window.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea will be extremely reluctant to let go of their star duo knowing they can't replace them until the winter transfer window commences. However, an eye-watering offer could coerce them into back-pedalling.

What's next?

In all honesty, both the stars will stay put at Stamford Bridge for the 2018/19 season. Nevertheless, as the report states, Eden Hazard could seek a move away from the Pensioners next summer with his contract expiring in 2020.