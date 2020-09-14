Reports: Lautaro Martinez agrees to join Real Madrid this summer

According to SPORTbible, Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has agreed to a sensational £92 million move to Real Madrid this summer. The potential transfer will involve Luka Jovic going the other way to Inter Milan.

Lautaro Martinez has had an impressive two years at Inter Milan and has attracted interest from the biggest clubs in Europe. The 23-year-old was rumoured to be Barcelona's top target this summer, with the Catalan giants having tried to negotiate a deal for the Argentine throughout the current transfer window.

Barcelona were put off by the reported £100 million release clause attached to Lautaro Martinez and have been trying to negotiate a cheaper deal with Inter Milan. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is in search for new attacking options, after informing striker Luis Suarez that his time at Camp Nou is up.

Martinez has scored 30 goals for Inter Milan since his move from Racing Club in 2018. He enjoyed a break-out season with the Nerazzurri last season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions for the club.

Lionel Messi reportedly urged the Barcelona hierarchy to complete a deal for him this summer.

Real Madrid looking to 'low-blow' Barcelona with Lautaro Martinez signing

Lautaro Martinez could be enticed by the prospect of playing under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid dealt a massive blow to their arch-rivals, Barcelona, last season. Los Blancos finished the campaign as the champions of Spain, winning La Liga and finishing five points ahead of the Blaugrana, who were the runners-up.

Real Madrid's early exit from the Champions League after they lost to Manchester City in the Round of 16 has forced them to make some changes at the club, which would include investing in some of the best young players in Europe.

Los Blancos have already raised funds from the sales of Ashraf Hakimi, James Rodriguez and the loan deal of Dani Ceballos. The Madrid giants have also transfer listed left-back Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale. They are, therefore, not put off by Inter's high valuations of Lautaro Martinez, even during these tough financial times.

Real Madrid have also reportedly offered Luka Jovic to Inter Milan as part of a deal to bring Lautaro Martinez to the club. The former has endured a torrid time at the Bernabeu since his £55 million-move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019.

Luka Jovic managed only two goals in 17 league appearances for Real Madrid, who look set to cut their losses. The Serbian has also faced disciplinary issues in his time with the club.

A move to Inter could revitalise Jovic's career in the same way as it has done for Romelu Lukaku, who has once again become one of the most feared and prolific strikers in Europe.

Other reports suggest that Inter Milan have not received any bid for Lautaro Martinez and will do whatever they can to keep their star striker.