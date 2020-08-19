Reports: Leeds United interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

Newly promoted side Leeds United have registered their interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to the Evening Standard. Batshuayi is out of contact in 2021, and the London giants are intent on clearing his £100,000-a-week wages off their books.

Crystal Palace are also interested in signing the striker after a successful loan spell during the 2019-10 Premier League season. For the moment, Leeds are leading the way in the race to sign the Belgium international.

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their efforts to sell striker Michy Batshuayi after newly-promoted Leeds United registered an interest. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 18, 2020

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi could move to Leeds this summer

Michy Batshuayi has struggled for game time under manager Frank Lampard, who has preferred the duo of Tammy Abraham and Oliver Giroud. The 26-year-old started just one game in the English top flight in the recently-concluded campaign.

Eric Bailly of Manchester United and Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea

Batshuayi joined Chelsea from Marseille for a fee around £33 million, a fraction of which the London club will recoup as they look to find a buyer for the forward. The Belgian has spent a considerable amount of time on loan in different clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace without sustained success.

With Giroud signing a new contract, Abraham improving and Chelsea signing Timo Werner, the proverbial door is shut for the Standard Liege man.

Marcelo Bielsa has been known to rejuvenate player careers, and Batshuayi has history with the Argentine manager from his time at Marseille. The striker had scored 10 goals in 29 appearances under Bielsa during his time in France.

🤔 A new striker 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴?



✍️ Leeds are interested in signing Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi...#LUFC | #CFC — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) August 17, 2020

Batshuayi's ex-teammate Patrick Bamford has been leading the line for Leeds United in the Championship, scoring 16 goals in the competition. However, Bamford is unproven in the Premier League and signing another striker will be integral to Bielsa's plan ahead of the next season.

Chelsea are likely to remain busy in the transfer window, having completed the signing of Werner and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax. Kai Havertz seems destined to end up in London, with Lampard looking to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League crown.

Chelsea are said to be in the market for a goalkeeper to replace the error-prone Kepa. Meanwhile, Leicester City's Ben Chilwell has also been linked with a move to the Blues, with Lampard an admirer of the attacking full-back.