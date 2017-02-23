Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Real Madrid star

Messi thinks Isco will be a perfect fit at Barcelona

Messi is reportedly a huge fan of Isco

What’s the story?

Isco’s contract is set to expire next summer and latest reports from Spanish publication Don Balon rather sensationally state that Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign the Spanish playmaker.

The Golden boy winner has struggled to find regular playing time at Madrid and various reports have suggested that Isco is ready to make a move in the summer. Lionel Messi’s team-mate, Jordi Alba even said that Isco is welcome at Barcelona. Speaking at an event in his hometown Hospitalet de Llobregat, Alba said:

"All good players are welcome. I know him from my time at Valencia and I appreciate him.”

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona bound?

The future of Isco has been subject to intense speculation in the last few months and it is not the first time that reports are emerging about a potential Barcelona move for the Spaniard. With Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez ahead of Isco in the pecking order, the playmaker could leave Real Madrid in order to get some playing time.

The heart of the matter

Andres Iniesta is 32-years-old and the Barcelona board and even Lionel Messi according to reports see Isco as the perfect successor to the midfield maestro. With Isco struggling to get regular playing time, Barcelona might make a shock move for the 24-year-old.

If Isco does indeed move to Barcelona, it will be the first time since Javier Saviola that a direct move will be made between the two rivals.

What’s next?

Although Zidane has always publicly backed Isco, it is evident that the Spanish playmaker does not enjoy the confidence of the French manager. Isco has got frustrated at the lack of opportunities and is said to be on the move in the summer.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi is also set to agree on a new contract at Barcelona. The Argentine maestro reportedly wants a major squad overhaul before committing his future and the Barcelona board will be desperate to make Messi sign a new contract.

Sportskeeda’s take

A move away from Real Madrid will be the right step for Isco’s career, but a move to arch rivals Barcelona could cause a lot of controversy. There are a number of Premier League clubs also interested in the Spanish playmaker and a move to abroad could be a better option for the former Malaga star.

Although Isco is a perfect replacement for Iniesta, the likelihood of him moving to Barcelona in the summer is very slim.

