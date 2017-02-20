Real Madrid star hints at leaving the club in the summer

The Spaniard is unhappy with the amount of time he gets to play and wants to leave Bernabeu to get more game time.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 20 Feb 2017, 15:32 IST

Goodbye Madrid?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid midfielder, Isco has hinted that he wants to leave the club in the summer. In an interview with beIN Sports, Isco said: "I am calm. What worries me is to have minutes. A player's career is small. I am happy here and would stay many more years. From now until the end of the season, we will make a decision. It is my future at stake."

COPE are also reporting that the midfielder is not happy with his substitute role and wants to join another Champions League side. The Spanish publication report that midfielder wanted to leave the club, but the former Malaga man was convinced that he would get more opportunities.

Mundo Deportivo have added to the report and said that Arsenal and Chelsea have already shown interest in signing him. The Spaniard is also a subject of interest for Juventus and Manchester City as well.

In case you didn’t know...

Madrid signed Isco for €30 million in the summer of 2013 from Malaga. The Spaniard rejected the chance to join former manager, Pellegrini at Manchester City to move to Bernabeu,

The Spanish midfielder was a regular under Carlo Ancelotti and also featured very often under Rafa Benitez, but under Zidane, his opportunities are limited. With the Frenchman preferring to play Asencio in the starting XI, the former Malaga star's role at the club changed to that of a super-sub.

Isco was looking to leave Madrid last summer and also in the January transfer window, but the Los Blancos were reluctant to let him go. Juventus and Manchester City reportedly launched a bid for him in the summer, but they were rejected straight away by the La Liga leaders.

Chelsea were on the lookouts for a replacement for Oscar in January after just left for China. They reportedly bid for Isco and James Rodriguez, but both bids were snubbed by Madrid as they were on a transfer ban and could not sign a replacement.

The heart of the matter

Isco will try and push for a move in the summer and Madrid more likely to let him leave. The midfielder is not interested in spending time on the bench as he feels his talent is being wasted at Bernabeu.

Chelsea are still hunting for a creative midfielder and will make a move for the Madrid star. Arsenal have Ozil and Sanchez holding the club hostage in regards to a new contract, and with creativity lacking in the midfield, they would gladly take Isco in.

What’s next?

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to battle it out for the midfielder in the summer, but it would be Juventus who are highly likely to win the race. The Turin club have been chasing him since his Malaga days and would offer him the chance of playing in the Champions League every season - something Isco is persistent about doing.

Real Madrid paid €30 million for him but would be happy to sell the 24-year-old for a similar price.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Isco would be a great addition to any team he joins. His talent is being wasted on the Bernabeu bench and he would be doing himself a huge favor by leaving the club.