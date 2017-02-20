Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to buy former Real Madrid superstar

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to get Argentina teammate Angel di Maria.

Angel di Maria after scoring against Barcelona

What’s the story?

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to buy Argentina team-mate and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria according to Spanish outlet Don Balon. According to the report, Lionel Messi has asked Jorge Sampaoli (who is rumoured to be favourites to join the Catalan giants if Luis Enrique leaves) to sign him in the following transfer window.

In case you didn’t know

Angel di Maria is best known for his time at Real Madrid, where he stayed for a period of four years, winning a La Liga and a Champions League during the period. His best performance in the all-whites of Real Madrid was perhaps in the Champions League final against Atletico de Madrid which helped them win the La Decima.

Since then, he went to Manchester United, but never quite settled in England. He left just a year after for pastures new in Paris, and had a brilliant first season at the Parc des Princes. But, this season he has mostly underperformed till the game against Barcelona.

The Heart of the matter

Buying Angel di Maria makes a lot of sense for Barcelona, as they have missed that drive and penetration from midfield. Barcelona have played with a 4-3-3 formation for the best part of the last decade, and di Maria has played his best football on the left of a midfield three.

Andreas Iniesta’s growing years is also an issue, and Angel di Maria might be a perfect replacement for the Barcelona captain.

What’s Next?

There are quite a few variables involved at the moment with the transfer. The biggest is whether Angel di Maria would move to Barcelona, given his connections with the other heavyweights in Spain.

The other one is the manager of Barcelona next year, will he want Angel di Maria? Will Messi stay in Barcelona? The cliched ‘only time wil tell’, I am afraid.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As mentioned above, there seem to be too many unknowns at the moment at Barcelona. But, from Angel di Maria’s point of view, he should be more than ready to go at Barcelona. Barcelona still have enough star power in their team to win big competitions, and who wouldn’t want to part of that?

Barcelona fans would also welcome the move, as it gives them a chance to put one over Real Madrid fans in terms of signing one of their former favourite sons. All in all, this seems right for both parties right now, but the question is will it at the end of the season?