Reports: Lionel Messi's father wants Jorge Sampaoli to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona

Jorge Sampaoli joined Sevilla last summer and his contract with his current employers will expire in 2018.

Sampaoli has taken Sevilla to 3rd in La Liga

What’s the story?

Barcelona star Lionel Messi and his father Jorge Horácio Messi are unhappy with the club’s current manager Luis Enrique and the duo want the Spanish outfit to replace Enrique with Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli, according to Spanish publication El Confidencial.

Enrique’s current deal at Camp Nou will expire at the end of the season and he has not been handed a new deal. There have been rumours that the club are looking to part ways with the Spaniard in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain registered a 4-0 victory over the La Liga giants in the first leg of Champions League round of 16 at Parc des Princes, and this has only triggered more speculation surrounding’s Enrique’s future at the club. Sampaoli joined Sevilla last summer and still has over one year left on his contract.

In case you didn’t know...

Messi, in the past had advised his current employers to hire Tata Martino after Tito Vilanova’s death. Under the 54-year-old Argentine manager, Barcelona struggled to win anything and he was replaced by Enrique.

Martino took the reins of the Argentinian national team and it was reported that Messi also had a role in appointing the former as Argentina’s coach.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have an uphill task of qualifying for the next stage of Europe’s elite club competition after their disastrous first leg.

Messi has one year left on his contract at Camp Nou and has yet to sign an extension, and his contract negotiations could be dependent on Barcelona's next manager. The Catalan club remain confident that their star player will extend his stay at Barcelona beyond 2018.

Following Barcelona’s latest defeat in the Champions League, the Argentine international’s father held discussions with Barcelona officials and have informed the club that they will be interested in signing an extension if the managerial situation at the club is resolved.

What’s next?

Enrique could be shown the exit door at the end of the season, irrespective of their success on the pitch. Barcelona have made it to the Copa del Rey final where they will face Alaves and that is likely to be the only silverware for them this term.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sampaoli has shown his credentials as one of the top managers in Spain with his first year in charge of Sevilla in La Liga and could be an excellent choice for the Catalan club.

The Argentine manager has taken the club to 3rd in the league table, just two points behind Barcelona and three behind league leaders, Real Madrid.