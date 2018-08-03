Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late transfer move

Will Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp snatch the Arsenal star from under Unai Emery's nose?

What's the rumour?

Liverpool have been on a sensational strengthening mission this summer transfer window and have already made 4 quality signings in Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

However, according to reports from The Daily Express, the Reds are far from done and are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey.

In case you didn't know...

Aaron Ramsey is entering the last 12 months on his contract at Arsenal but hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal yet, prompting many to believe that the Welshman could be on his way out.

Further, according to the aforementioned report, when asked about the 27-year-old's future, Arsenal's manager, Unai Emery recently said:

"I don't know. This is one question for the club and for the player. I am very, very concentrated and my focus is thinking every day for the training, for the players, for the match on Saturday against Lazio and then starting against Manchester City.

"Ramsey's with us. The contract is a question for the club and for the player.

"My opinion is clear, I want him to be with us. He's the type of player I want in this team. But the contract is one thing only for the club and the player."

The heart of the matter

Transfer expert Ian McGarry seems to believe that Liverpool are indeed interested in Aaron Ramsey and could launch a stunning last-minute move to sign him.

“There’s a little bit of interest from Liverpool, I understand,” McGarry told the Transfer Window podcast.

“I think there’s no vacancy at Liverpool right now following the arrival of Fabinho and Naby Keita but Ramsey would certainly be a very good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad as a creative box-to-box midfielder.

“So, Ramsey is taking time and quite rightly to weigh up his options.

McGarry also shed light on the fact that Ramsey could very well move for free next summer or even sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs as early as January 2019.

“I don’t think he’s particularly worried about moving (by the deadline) because as of January he can sign a pre-contract with any club outside of England as Emre Can did with Juventus and move next summer for free when the fee that would be demanded for him now - £35m to £40m - would be paid to him in wages as a signing on fee.

“To me, Ramsey is again one of the few candidates of British players who would happily go abroad and ply his trade and learn the language and fit in and be a success.

“So his options are not purely limited to the Premier League.

The expert also feels that Emery will not stand in Ramsey's way should he choose to leave the club.

“I think it would be a big loss to Emery and Arsenal but at the same time I get the feeling with Emery that he is not one to stand on tradition and culture.

“We saw the way Jack Wilshere, someone who had been endlessly indulged with contract despite the way he recovered from injuries, we saw the way Emery was quite cold in telling him ‘you might be a sub’.

“It’s not come to that with Ramsey yet. He’s not been told he won’t be a starting player.”

Rumour Probability/Rating: 4/10

While the expected price for Ramsey is fairly reasonable, it would make no sense for Liverpool to chase him, considering that Naby Keita and Fabinho have only just arrived to accompany Jordan Henderson as the top midfield candidates.

Conversely, Ramsey is bound to struggle to break into Liverpool's first team at this point and will have a better chance of playing at Arsenal.

What's next?

Ramsey could choose to force a deal through and move to Liverpool, but it's highly likely that he'll bide his time at Arsenal and await the many offers that are bound to come for him over the course of the next few months.

