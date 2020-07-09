Reports: Liverpool agree terms with Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara

Will Liverpool be able to lure the Bayern Munich star to Anfield this summer?

Jurgen Klopp has also had his say on the Thiago Alcantara rumours!

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp

Thiago Alcantara is close to joining Liverpool if reports in Tuttomercato are to be believed. The Italian publication reports that the Spaniard has reportedly signed a ‘general agreement’ with the Anfield side.

The Premier League champions are looking to bolster their side this summer and Thiago has been a surprise addition to the transfer wishlist. The midfielder is in his final year of contract at Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga champions are open to selling him.

Mirror report that Bayern Munich value Thiago Alcantara at £30 million but Liverpool are not willing to match that. The Reds reportedly want to sign him for a lower fee because of his age and injury issues in the past.

The 29-year-old was close to signing a new deal at the club earlier this year but things changed quickly and he decided not to sign the new deal. The move surprised Bayern as the midfielder had earlier revealed his desire to finish his career at the Allianz Arena.

"That's a difficult question. A lot of things would have to come together. I would have to remain at my level. Maybe the club will suddenly look for a new player in my position. But it would be wonderful to end my career at this club."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Thiago Alcantara rumours

Jurgen Klopp was asked during his post match Aston Villa press conference about the Thiago Alcantara rumours and the Liverpool manager did not squash them. He simply praised the Spaniard and claimed that he was among the players he liked a lot.

“Would you be surprised if I don’t give an answer? Thiago is a really good player, like a lot of other players out there I like a lot, but that’s all I have to say about it.”

Thiago Alcantara in the Premier Legaue?

This is not the first time Thiago has been linked with a move to a Premier League side. The Spanird was willing to join Manchester United back in 2013 but David Moyes did not find him suitable for his system.

The manager went on to sign Mauroane Fellaini from his former club Everton and Thiago Alcantara opted to join Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich. When Guardiola moved to Manchester City, there were rumours of Thiago moving with him but nothing materialized.