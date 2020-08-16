English champions Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Thiago Alcantara ahead of a proposed move this summer, as per reports in France.

The Spaniard was due to extend his contract with Bayern Munich in May as his current deal runs out in a year. However, Thiago stalled talks for a new deal, and eventually revealed his intentions to try out a new challenge to his German employers.

Bavarian chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that Thiago is indeed looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere, and he has decided to part ways with the club after nearly a decade in Germany. The 29-year-old's next move is slowly yet steadily becoming evident with every passing day.

Bayern Munich star Thiago all set for Liverpool move

Thiago in action for Bayern Munich

As per reputed French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Liverpool have struck an agreement with the Spanish international ahead of a summer move. Thiago has agreed terms over a four-year contract at Anfield, and according to the journalist, he's also found a house in Liverpool.

The report also claims that Thiago has already announced his Bayern Munich departure to his teammates in Bavaria. However, the only hold up is in negotiations for the player is between Bayern Munich and Liverpool, who are yet to agree on a fee for the midfield lynchpin.

Agreement between #Liverpool and #Alcantara. Liverpool and the player have reached an agreement over 4 years. The player even announced his departure to England to some of his teammates. Alcantara already found his house. Liverpool and #Bayern must finalize the deal. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 16, 2020

Rummenigge already confirmed that Thiago is free to leave should he wish to if a club can match their valuation of him. Sending out a warning to potential suitors who must offer a 'fair price,' the German legend stated;

Advertisement

"On Thiago, you know he's told us he wants a new challenge. If any club wants to talk and is willing to pay a fair price, we'll work on that."

Liverpool target Thiago is widely considered one of the best midfielders on the planet and has been an integral part of Bayern Munich's immense success since his move in 2013. The former Barcelona won a staggering seven league titles since moving to the Allianz Arena and will leave the club as one of their most important players.

67 - Thiago Alcántara has completed more dribbles than any other player in the Bundesliga this season (67) and also has the best ratio (84.4% - minimum 20 dribbles attempted). Quality. pic.twitter.com/hFZvlUbcRV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 14, 2020

Thiago's importance to the club was reiterated upon by club captain Manuel Neuer. In an interview ahead of the second leg between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, the legendary German expressed;

"I hope that it [UCL knockouts] won't be one of the last matches of Thiago. He had to undergo surgery at the end of the season but now he's back and 100 per cent. He's a very valuable player for us, especially in ball possession. He's very important for us. He's our engine in midfield actually."

The Spanish metronome was in scintillating touch as his side conducted a surgical dismantling of Thiago's former club Barcelona in the UCL, beating them 8-2 on a historic night in Portugal. If these reports are to be believed, Thiago could be playing his final European campaign for Bayern Munich.

Also read: 5 realistic destinations for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago