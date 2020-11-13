According to ESPN, Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign Inter Milan center-back Milan Skriniar in January. The Reds are expected to face heavy competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of the Slovakian defender.

Liverpool are currently going through an injury crisis. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho have all been ruled out, which has left Liverpool's defense exposed and desperately short of options.

The Premier League champions will now be forced to enter the winter transfer window to sign a new center-back. Liverpool are reportedly keen to make a bid for Milan Skriniar who is eager to leave Inter Milan due to lack of regular game-time.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was recently ruled out for a lengthy period of time after sustaining a knee injury while on duty with England. This leaves Jurgen Klopp with only one fit senior center-back, Joel Matip. Skriniar would immediately slot into a starting role if he decides to leave Inter Milan for Liverpool in January.

Skriniar has struggled for game-time under Antonio Conte this season, featuring just twice since recovering from COVID-19. The 25-year-old has spent three seasons at Inter Milan after joining from Sampdoria. During his time at Inter, Skriniar has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe.

❗️ Liverpool is expected to strengthen in January given the length of Van Dijk's probable absence and relative lack of cover - Among their list of centre-back targets is Inter Milan's 25-year old Milan Skriniar who almost moved to Spurs in October. [@ESPN] pic.twitter.com/WbvGFOFVCf — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 6, 2020

Liverpool eportedly ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign Skriniar

Skriniar was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with reports suggesting that the North London club were keen to sign him, but were unwilling to match Inter's £53 million valuation of the Serbian.

Tottenham Hotspur have had a strong start to the 2020-21 Premier League season, with many now dubbing them as one of the favorites to win the title.

Jose Mourinho is however, still unhappy with his current defensive options, and is looking to sign another top-quality center-back after losing faith in Davinson Sanchez, who has been going through a dip in form of late.

🗞[@ESPNFC] | Tottenham Hotspur will launch a fresh bid in January to complete the signing of Milan Skriniar from Inter.



🔴However Liverpool are now looking to beat Spurs head coach José Mourinho to the signing of the Inter Milan centre-back.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/Tq4mwCJrjP — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) November 6, 2020

Tottenham will look to sign Skriniar once more in January, but Liverpool appear to be at the front of the queue to bring the Slovak to the Premier League and are desperate to get a top-quality center-back due to their injury crisis.