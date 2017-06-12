Reports: Liverpool close in on £44 million-rated superstar

Mohamed Salah could make a return to the Premier League.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 12 Jun 2017, 22:18 IST

The Egyptian Messi could soon be a Liverpool player

What’s the story?

Liverpool have reportedly been keeping tabs on Roma forward Mohamed Salah. The forward, who thrived in Italy this season, has attracted the attentions of many top clubs. But it is the Merseysiders who are keen on bringing the Egyptian to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, according to the Express, saw an initial bid of £28 million for Salah rejected by Roma as the Italian side wanted no less than £44 million for the player.

But Egyptian publication Yallakora claim Liverpool have offered £35.2 million fee plus £4.4 million in add-ons, to which Roma haven’t responded yet.

In case you didn’t know...

Salah burst onto the scene when Chelsea signed him from Basel in January 2014 for around £11 million, but he failed to create an impact at Stamford Bridge as he made just 13 appearances for the club. He was sent on loan to Fiorentina in early 2015.

Salah proved to be vital for the Viola as they secured the fourth position that season. They even tried to retain him but he refused the offer and signed for rivals Roma the next season on loan.

Salah was incredible for the Giallorossi as he finished the 2015/16 season as the club’s highest goalscorer and the Player of the Season. Roma used a clause in his contract to buy him permanently in August 2016 for €15 million. He has made 31 appearances in the Serie A, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists.

The heart of the matter

Roma are facing restrictions from FIFA regarding Financial Fair Play and hence have to sell some of their stars to clear up at least £35 million.

The club feel that Salah’s transfer could help in that regard but if that goes out the window, they will have to sell Radja Nainggolan. Nainggolan, who was instrumental for the Italian side, is being chased by Manchester United and Chelsea. It is rumoured that the Red Devils are willing to part with around £40 million for the Belgian.

Salah, meanwhile, is Jurgen Klopp’s No. 1 priority. If Klopp doesn’t get his hands on him, Sporting Club’s Gelson Martins would be the next best option for the Liverpool manager.

Author’s take

There is a big chance that Roma will accept the new offer from Liverpool. If the deal does indeed happen, Liverpool could reclaim their position as a European superpower, and the “Egyptian Messi” could even lead them to domestic and European glory.