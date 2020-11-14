Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January, according to the Mirror. Liverpool are currently suffering a defensive injury crisis, and have identified Koulibaly as the player to solve those problems.

Jurgen Klopp has had to face multiple dilemmas in recent weeks with regards to his defense. Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Everton in the Merseyside derby, and his center-back partner Joe Gomez has also suffered a serious injury whilst on England duty.

Klopp will also have to make do without the services of Fabinho, who has slotted into defense in the past, and right-back Trent Alexander Arnold, who is also injured.

This leaves the Liverpool manager with only one fit senior center-back, Joel Matip, who has also faced his own injury problems in the recent past.

According to the report, Klopp has taken a liking to the highly-rated Koulibaly and is considering making a move for the Napoli defender in January. Liverpool have been linked with a number of center-halves in recent weeks, namely Milan Skriniar, Dayot Upamecano and Conor Coady, who would be much cheaper options than Koulibaly.

Liverpool were just one of the clubs linked with a move for Koulibaly this summer, with Manchester City and Manchester United also interested in the 29-year-old.

The Premier League giants were, however, put off by Napoli's £90 million valuation of their star player, which meant that Koulibaly stayed in Naples.

Liverpool are prepared to spend big on him now with a view of signing a top-quality defender who can partner Virgil van Dijk for years to come.

But a move for Koulibaly in January seems unlikely, as Napoli may not entertain the possibility of selling one of their best players midway through the season.

Liverpool may need to wait until next summer to get their man, which may give them enough time to sell fringe players in order to fund a deal for Koulibaly.

Schalke's Ozan Kabak and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano have also been mentioned as potential January targets for the injury-hit Premier League champions, if a move for Koulibaly fails to materialise.