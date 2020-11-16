Reports: Liverpool draw up four-man center-back shortlist ahead of January

Liverpool have reportedly identified four main targets to bolster their center-back options as the January transfer window nears.

Jurgen Klopp is suffering from a horrendous injury crisis in defence with three of Liverpool's first-choice back four currently sidelined.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to be out for the majority of the 2020/21 season, if not the remainder of the campaign. He suffered an ACL injury in last month's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

His center-back partner Joe Gomez is also set to be out of action for a worrying amount of time. The 23-year-old succumbed to a serious knee injury while training with the England national team last week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out with a heel injury, however, his condition isn't deemed to be as bad as his two aforementioned team-mates.

Fabinho had been regularly stepping in for Van Dijk in central defense, but he has also been absent from Liverpool's last two matches. The Brazilian midfielder went off injured in the recent Champions League Group Stage match against Midtjylland.

Liverpool have major issues at the back, which has left many fans pondering why the club didn't sign reinforcements in the summer.

However, it now seems to be an area that Liverpool are looking to strengthen at the nearest possible opportunity.

Dayot Upamecano among Liverpool's defensive targets

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have pinpointed four potential targets to pursue in the January transfer window.

One of those in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, despite the young Frenchman being available for just £40 million at the end of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White is another option, after impressing last season at Leeds United and this term under Graham Potter.

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak and Torino's Gleison Bremer are also said to be on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist, as he looks to find a way out of the current crisis.

Liverpool have still been picking up results in the absence of big names like Virgil van Dijk. However, especially considering the busy winter period to come, one would imagine they will only be able to cope with the demands of the schedule for only so long with a weakened side.