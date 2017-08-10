Reports: Liverpool interested in signing Bayern Munich superstar

The world-class midfielder could propel Liverpool straight to the top.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 10 Aug 2017, 14:08 IST

Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled if he gets his man

Liverpool have been intensely involved in transfer talk all summer and that seems to have hit a higher gear after Philippe Coutinho had been touted to replace Neymar at Barcelona. Having rejected the Catalan side's second bid in the region of £90 million just last night, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking to acquire players of his own before the forthcoming season.

After seeing out Barcelona's threats of prising away their star player, Klopp is set to shift focus on his own transfer shortlist, which now has a surprise addition in the form of Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, according to the Daily Star.

In case you didn't know...

The Anfield outfit has relentlessly pursued RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk but to no avail. The inability to sign both these players has reportedly put Vidal on Liverpool's radar.

Klopp's frustration is evident, as the restless German intends to make full use of the remaining transfer window to reinforce his side.

Another blow in the form of Adam Lallana's injury will see him be sidelined for the next couple of months, leaving the Reds in dire need of a replacement.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool have had a relatively dormant summer transfer window and have only signed winger - Mohamed Salah, from AS Roma and left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull City, and will look to further bolster their squad before the end of the window.

The Van Dijk saga could persist over the next few weeks, with the Southampton defender officially handing in a transfer request and is expected to complete a move to Liverpool soon.

With talks with RB Leipzig over Keita, seemingly hitting a dead-end, Liverpool are allegedly mulling alternatives and have identified Vidal as a perfect fit. Despite Bayern Munich denying any possibility of selling the midfielder, the Liverpool hierarchy believes that the Chilean could be on his way if the right price is offered.

The charismatic midfielder has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Inter Milan in the past, but the Bundesliga side have categorically informed the media that the Chilean is not for sale.

Author's Take

Arturo Vidal has made a name for himself on the back of an illustrious career. While Vidal seems perfectly content at Bayern Munich, a new challenge in England could coax the midfielder out of Germany.

If Liverpool do manage to get their hands on Vidal in the coming weeks, Jurgen Klopp's side will effectively become favourites to win the English Premier League.

