Reports: Liverpool make huge offer for FC Barcelona's top target

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 03 Nov 2018, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jurgen Klopp's men have approached Adrien Rabiot with a huge offer

What’s the story?

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain FC midfielder Adrien Rabiot. However, Liverpool have already made an approach to the Frenchman with a huge offer.

Amidst the interest from both the European giants, PSG are still trying to convince the 23-year-old to stay in Paris. But Rabiot has turned down the opportunity to sign an extension in Paris.

In case you didn’t know…

The French midfielder’s contract runs out at the end of the ongoing season. His performances for the French giants in recent years have attracted the English and the Spanish powerhouses. Both the parties would be willing to lure the midfielder home.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men are more active regarding the situation and have already made an approach with a huge offer for the player who’ll be leaving next year.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool may also have the upper hand in the transfer battle with FC Barcelona as they’d be willing to sell their own midfielder Fabinho. He has not adapted well in the EPL and wants a return to Ligue 1.

PSG would try to convince him for signing a new contract so that they’d be able to sell him rather than letting him leave for free during next summer.

If PSG makes an approach for Fabinho in January, then it’s highly likely that the Reds would demand Adrien Rabiot in return if they’re somehow unable to convince him to move for free at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is still to make a decision over his future. However, the report claims that he is very close in doing so with the huge Liverpool offer.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

While it is almost certain that the midfielder is willing to part ways with PSG, it remains to be seen where his next destination lies. As of now, Liverpool and FC Barcelona are the only top contenders to sign the Frenchman. The former have an upper hand in the transfer battle.

Video

What’s next?

PSG could try to convince Rabiot to sign a new contract in order to rather sell him than letting him leave for free during next summer. Liverpool may also make an approach with a swap deal of Fabinho and Rabiot.