Reports: Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum gives Barcelona 'green light' to sign him

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been a long-term target for Barcelona and latest reports have added more validity to the proposed move.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, the Netherlands international has reportedly given the Blaugrana the 'go ahead' to make a move for him.

The 30-year-old has less than six months left on his deal with the Premier League champions, although he has so far failed to sign a contract extension with the reds.

Barcelona had sought to sign the Liverpool star last summer but Ronald Koeman later admitted that financial constraints prevented a deal from being agreed.

The Blaugrana gaffer is, however, still interested in reuniting with his compatriot, with Eric Garcia of Manchester City and Lyon's Memphis Depay also on his wishlist.

Barcelona are, however, in the midst of a severe financial crisis and funds for such transfers might be unavailable.

The club have also suffered from several injury problems this season, with the likes of Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique currently sidelined with long-term injuries.

The Catalan giants have posted some positive results in recent weeks after a poor start to the campaign and fans will be hoping that the form continues.

Gini Wijnaldum and the Barcelona conundrum: How would he fit in at Barcelona if he signs from Liverpool?

Wijnaldum is integral to Liverpool

It is no hidden secret that Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer of Gini Wijnaldum, having managed the former Newcastle man at international level.

However, he represents a major departure from the stereotype Barcelona midfielder, highlighting tenacity, grit, and industry, while the Blaugrana system prioritizes flair, technique, and poise.

Nevertheless, Wijnaldum is a top quality midfielder who has proven himself on the biggest stages for Liverpool in the last few years.

He is unarguably one of the most integral components to the successful implementation of Jurgen Klopp's system, evidenced by the fact that he has played the most minutes since his arrival at Anfield in 2016.

However, he plays a different role at club level for Liverpool to the one he does at international level, with Koeman and now Frank de Boer deploying him further up the field for Netherlands.

This is similar to the role he played earlier in his career but it is unknown if Koeman will sacrifice the ethos of Barcelona by playing him higher if the move goes through.

Several Dutch players have made a mark at Camp Nou, with Koeman joined by the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Frank de Boer, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Philip Cocu and the late great Johan Cruyff in leaving a lasting legacy at Barcelona.

Georgino Wijnaldum could be the latest player from the Benelux nation to create his own legacy.