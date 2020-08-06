Reports: Liverpool owners tell Jurgen Klopp to sell star midfielder before signing Thiago

Fenway Sports Group have reportedly told Jurgen Klopp that he can sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. However, Kicker report that the Liverpool owners want the manager to sell Naby Keita first and raise the funds for the transfer of the Spaniard.

Keita was signed from RB Leipzig and has been excellent in all the matches he has been given a chance. The midfielder ended the 2019/20 Premier League with 2 goals and 3 assists in the 814 minutes he got on the pitch.

👀| Thiago wants to join Liverpool, he loves Klopp and admires the possibility of playing for the Premier League Champions.



Jurgen Klopp has been praising Keita lately and claimed that the Guinea star is getting better and better. After the Brighton match, the Liverpool manager said:

“He is getting better and better, step by step and game by game and that’s really cool. I am really happy about that. Long may it continue, let me say it like this."

"When him and the boys stay fit then everything is fine with the quality they have, the way we play suits them."

"Tonight, being a player like Naby but winning these balls… come on, as a coach – and as the coach I am – I couldn’t be happier about these kind of goals. Everybody is involved in that and I am really grateful for seeing things like this.”

Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool?

Thiago is looking to leave Bayern Munich this summer and that has been confirmed by the Bundesliga side. The booses at the German club have revealed that the former Barcelona star has rejected a new contract and made it clear that he wants a new challenge.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Spaniard and are reportedly the front-runners for him right now. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked, while rumours of PSG and Juventus showing interest have also been reported.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on landing Thiago this summer as he hunts for a playmaker to add a different dimension to the Liverpool squad. The midfielder has reportedly been slapped with a price tag of £32 million by the Bundesliga champions but Liverpool only value him around half of that.

